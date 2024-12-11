Canada’s Express Entry program will see significant changes starting in 2025.

The revised system, announced by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), will include new category-based draws, expanded pathways for in-Canada applicants, and adjustments to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

These changes are designed to better meet Canada’s evolving labour market needs, promote linguistic diversity, and prioritize emerging industries.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), the changes reflect ongoing consultations with employers, provincial governments, and other stakeholders. These revisions aim to align Canada’s immigration policies with its economic priorities and workforce demands.

Public consultations and key insights

Reports inform that public consultations between June and July 2024 offered valuable input for shaping the changes to Express Entry.

Stakeholders, including employers, immigration lawyers, and provincial governments, emphasized the importance of creating more pathways for temporary residents to transition to permanent residency.

Many of these individuals, such as international students and temporary workers, already possess Canadian work experience, language skills, and cultural familiarity.

Another key recommendation was increasing immigration for Francophone applicants, particularly outside Quebec.

This is in line with Canada’s Francophone Immigration Strategy, which seeks to strengthen French-speaking communities across the country.

Dividing the federal high skilled category

A major change to Express Entry in 2025 is the division of the former “Federal High Skilled” category into two distinct streams: Federal Economic Priorities and In-Canada Focus.

This change is designed to balance attracting talent from abroad and retaining temporary residents already living and contributing to the Canadian economy.

The Federal Economic Priorities stream will target candidates in occupations critical to national labour shortages, such as healthcare professionals, tradespeople, and STEM workers. For 2025, IRCC has allocated 41,700 admissions to this stream, with priority given to healthcare professionals, trades workers, and tech specialists.

The In-Canada Focus stream will provide opportunities for temporary residents, such as international students and temporary foreign workers, to gain permanent residency. This stream will have 82,980 admissions for 2025, reflecting the importance of retaining individuals who are already part of Canada’s workforce.

Changes to CRS scores and new categories

The introduction of category-based draws will affect CRS score requirements, reports inform.

For applicants in specific sectors like healthcare and trades, the CRS thresholds may be lower, making it easier for these individuals to receive an invitation to apply (ITA).

It is expected that candidates in healthcare may see CRS scores drop to around 450, while trades workers might benefit from similar reductions.

At the same time, applicants without Canadian work experience or a provincial nomination will face tougher competition. CRS scores for general draws are expected to remain around 540.

One of the proposed changes is the introduction of a new category for education professionals.

INC reports that Canada faces a shortage of teachers, early childhood educators, and special education instructors, and the new category could provide a direct pathway for these skilled workers to immigrate.

Francophone education professionals may have an advantage, as the government aims to increase the number of bilingual workers.

Adapting to Canada’s evolving labour needs

Canada’s shifting economic priorities are also influencing changes to the Express Entry system. Sectors like clean energy, biotechnology, and critical minerals are expected to see targeted draws.

Workers with skills in renewable energy, biotechnology, and resource management will have new opportunities to contribute to Canada’s growing green economy and technological innovation.

Possible removal of LMIA bonus points

Another potential change is the removal of Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) bonus points, which are currently awarded to candidates with job offers validated by LMIAs. Minister Marc Miller is considering this adjustment to reduce fraudulent job offers and level the playing field for those without Canadian job offers.

If implemented, this change would shift the focus back to individual qualifications, such as skills, education, and language proficiency.

Preparing for the changes

As Canada moves toward these changes, applicants are advised to tailor their profiles to align with the country’s shifting priorities. This means focusing on key sectors like healthcare, trades, and education, improving language proficiency, and gaining Canadian work experience.

Monitoring policy updates, especially those related to new categories and LMIA changes, will also be essential for applicants aiming to succeed in the revamped system.