The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has urged public vigilance as it monitors the XEC COVID-19 variant, which has been detected in 43 countries worldwide.

While there is no evidence of increased severity, the NCDC has called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue practicing essential public health measures.

The agency issued this statement on Sunday considering it necessary to allay the fears created in the public space about the Covid-19 variant reportedly in circulation in Australia and 42 other countries.

The NCDC explained that the recent detection of the SARS-CoV-2 XEC sub-variant—a descendant of the Omicron lineage—has highlighted the ongoing evolution of the COVID-19 virus.

“For the information of our people, there are many variants of SARS-COVID-2 being monitored globally, including the JN.1 variant, which has been classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI).

This variant is reported to be circulating in 132 countries, including the United States, India, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, New Zealand, Thailand, Canada, Singapore, and Nigeria.

“A VOI is not yet deemed to pose serious risk.

“The XEC is a subvariant of JN.1 and has been designated as the Variant Under Monitoring (VUMs) that is being watched for potential concerns and not considered to pose a significant risk, and not yet meet the criteria for designation as VOI,” it said.

Rising cases but no detection in Nigeria yet

The NCDC reported that there has been a reported rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the XEC variant, which has been detected so far in 43 countries across different continents, Europe, Asia, North America, and recently in Botswana, and Africa.

“Though the JN.1 has been reported in Nigeria since January 2024, the XEC variants which are descendants of the Omicron lineage JN.1 are yet to be detected in Nigeria.”

The NCDC highlighted that JN.1 sub-variants are dominant globally and are the fastest growing among currently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2.

“The XEC subvariant has exhibited higher transmissibility as compared to other variants but has not shown evidence of increased severity,” it said.

National and International monitoring efforts

The agency said the National COVID-19 Technical Working Group (COVID-19 TWG) “continues to monitor and conduct analyses of surveillance data both internationally and across the country to guide public health response activities.”

In line with emergency preparedness and response strategy. “We have continuously upgraded and updated our strategies and capabilities (surveillance, detection, stockpiling, training inclusive) for a quick and effective response. Along this line, a dynamic risk assessment / readiness assessment is being organized to guide us in developing a plan of action.”

COVID-19 remains a significant risk for vulnerable populations

Meanwhile, the NCDC urges all health facilities, both public and private, to increase the testing for COVID-19 on suspected patients.

“All positive samples are encouraged to be sent to the NCDC laboratory and other public health accredited laboratories for sequencing.

“We urge citizens, including media practitioners, to share only verified information responsibly.”

The agency said there is no need for unnecessary anxiety or panic.

“COVID-19 remains a significant risk, particularly for the elderly, individuals with underlying chronic illnesses, those undergoing cancer treatment, organ transplant recipients, and individuals with suppressed immune systems,” it added.

Public health safety measures remain essential.

The agency advised the public to continue adhering to essential public health and safety measures.

This includes maintaining good personal hygiene, covering the mouth and nose with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing, and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are unavailable.

It also recommended wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, staying vigilant, getting tested, and getting vaccinated.

The NCDC urged healthcare workers to test patients presenting with respiratory or febrile symptoms, ensuring that positive samples are promptly sent for genomic sequencing to support national monitoring efforts.

Healthcare workers were reminded to practice hand hygiene, wear personal protective equipment (PPE), and follow infection prevention and control (IPC) measures to limit disease spread.

The agency also called on state governments to ensure that public health infrastructure remains responsive and resilient. It urged them to implement more strategic measures to address the evolving public health concerns.