The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned that open-drug markets in cities like Kano, Aba, Onitsha, and Lagos have been identified as hotspots aiding the sale of substandard drugs.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of NAFDAC, issued the warning during an interview at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

She revealed that open-drug markets in these cities had become hubs for substandard medicine distribution, posing serious public health risks.

“Open-drug markets, located in Kano, Aba, Onitsha, and Lagos, sometimes aided the sale of substandard drugs,” Adeyeye noted.

Adeyeye explained that in the past, the control of patent medicine dealers was relieved by the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), leading to an influx of fake drugs into the country.

She disclosed that legal battles further compounded the issue, with patent medicine dealers and open-drug marketers taking PCN to court for nearly 10 years to continue their illegal activities and remove regulations.

However, the matter took a turn with the intervention of a judge who ruled in favour of PCN on February 16.

NAFDAC and PCN have since intensified their efforts to eliminate substandard and falsified medicines from circulation.

Coordinated reforms to safeguard public health

Adeyeye noted that open-drug marketers have been relocated to the Kanawa coordinated centre in Kano but cautioned them against selling substandard products.

To protect Nigerians, NAFDAC has implemented a multi-strategic mechanism to control substandard and falsified medicines, including 12 means of control.

Stricter import controls and enforcement measures

To further prevent substandard products, NAFDAC has tightened import inspections, including conducting a “Clean Report Inspection Analysis” before approving drugs from countries like India and China.

Port inspections have also been reinforced, with questionable drugs subjected to lab testing. Recently, 180 substandard products were blocked from entering the country at the ports.

Adeyeye also warned against importing dangerous chemicals, emphasizing NAFDAC’s collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser to halt such practices.

The agency remains committed to protecting Nigerians from counterfeit medicines and ensuring public health safety.

What you should know

Substandard drugs, often called “fake” or “counterfeit” medicines, fail to meet quality, safety, or efficacy standards set by regulatory authorities. These drugs may contain incorrect ingredients, insufficient active ingredients, or harmful substances.

Substandard drugs can lead to ineffective treatment, prolonged illnesses, and increased resistance to essential medicines, posing a severe threat to public health.

What consumers should do

Buy medications only from licensed pharmacies or authorized distributors.

Verify the authenticity of drugs by checking for NAFDAC registration numbers.

Report any suspected substandard or counterfeit drugs to NAFDAC promptly.