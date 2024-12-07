Greece is currently facing a significant labour shortage, with the country requiring more than 300,000 foreign workers to meet the demands of its growing economy.

TravelBiz reports that the shortage is particularly affecting sectors such as hospitality, construction, and manufacturing, where workers from abroad are being actively sought to support the economy.

Furthermore, the shortage spans multiple industries, from tourism to IT, highlighting the urgent need for both skilled and unskilled workers to fill essential positions. The labour deficit is putting pressure on businesses and slowing down critical economic growth in several sectors.

Demand for workers in critical sectors

According to reports, Greece’s tourism sector is one of the most heavily impacted by the shortage.

The country’s dependence on the travel and hospitality industry creates a constant demand for staff.

TrabelBiz informs that there is a need for skilled professionals such as chefs, housekeepers, waitstaff, and other roles to support the tourism industry, which drives much of the country’s income.

In addition to the tourism sector, the construction industry also faces a critical need for skilled tradespeople. Electricians, plumbers, and construction workers are required to help meet the country’s infrastructure demands. With ongoing development projects across Greece, the shortage of these workers has become a pressing issue.

The manufacturing sector is also in need of industrial workers, including machine operators and welders. These positions are key to the country’s production capabilities, both domestically and for export.

The IT industry, including roles for software engineers, cybersecurity specialists, and IT support staff, is also facing a shortage, further complicating the nation’s labour market.

Changes in immigration policies to address the shortage

To help solve this issue, reports relay that Greece has updated its immigration policies, making it easier for foreign workers to come to the country.

The EU Blue Card program has been revised to attract highly skilled workers, particularly in fields like IT and engineering.

Foreign workers holding short-stay visas or those from countries with visa-free access to Greece can now apply more easily for employment opportunities.

While the immigration process has been streamlined, the approval process for workers can still take several months. Foreign workers may face a wait of six to nine months before being able to start work in Greece, which is especially problematic for businesses in need of seasonal labour.

Global interest in working in Greece

According to the CEO of WorkInGreece, a platform that connects employers with foreign workers, more than 2,000 businesses in Greece are currently seeking to hire talent from abroad.

The platform has also seen a significant increase in applications from international workers looking to fill roles in Greece’s hospitality, construction, and IT sectors. These workers are eager to take advantage of the streamlined visa processes and fill the positions that are critical to the country’s economic growth.

Visa options available for foreign workers

Travel reports that for those interested in working in Greece, there are several visa options depending on the type of employment. The EU Blue Card is aimed at highly skilled workers, particularly in the IT and engineering sectors. Applicants need to have a job offer, meet certain salary thresholds, and possess relevant qualifications.

The National Visa (D Visa) is available to both skilled and unskilled workers. This visa is valid for up to one year and can be extended, offering workers the chance to settle in Greece for longer periods. Many workers in hospitality and construction can apply for this visa if they have a job offer from a Greek employer.

Lastly, the Seasonal Work Visa is designed for workers seeking temporary jobs in fields like agriculture, tourism, and hospitality. This visa is ideal for businesses needing workers for short-term, seasonal roles, and is valid for up to six months.

These visa options are critical in attracting the workers needed to fill the country’s labour gaps and support its expanding economy.