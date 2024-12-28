Several countries are making it easier for foreign workers to bring their families along by offering a range of benefits, including healthcare, education, and work permits for spouses.

These family-friendly policies are designed to help skilled professionals balance career opportunities with family life.

These five countries are leading the way in offering strong support for foreign workers and their families, DAAD Scholarship informs.

Canada:

Canada provides numerous benefits for foreign workers and their families. Public healthcare is available to the entire family in most provinces, and children under 18 can attend public schools free of charge. There are also clear pathways for families to transition to permanent residency.

Spouses or common-law partners can apply for an Open Work Permit, which allows them to work for any employer.

Dependent children under 22 can also join the work, with some children eligible to work depending on their age and educational status.

Canada’s family-oriented policies, combined with its high quality of life, make it an attractive destination for skilled professionals.

Australia:

Australia is another popular destination that offers support for workers and their families. Families are eligible for Medicare, Australia’s public healthcare system and children can attend public schools either for free or at a low cost. There are also pathways for family members to gain permanent residency and citizenship.

Spouses or partners, along with dependent children under 18 (or under 23 if financially dependent), can join the worker in Australia.

Spouses can work without restrictions, while children of legal working age may also work with the necessary permits. Australia’s high standard of living and robust economy make it a leading choice for professionals looking to relocate with their families.

Germany:

Germany offers a comprehensive system of support for foreign workers and their families. The country provides free or subsidized education for children and healthcare through its social security system. After living in Germany for a few years, family members can apply for permanent residency.

Spouses can work under the Family Reunion Visa, and children can work part-time depending on their age and education. Germany’s strong economy, excellent public services, and opportunities for family integration make it a popular choice for skilled workers seeking to bring their families along.

United Kingdom:

The United Kingdom offers various benefits for foreign workers and their families, including access to the National Health Service (NHS) for dependents.

Children can attend public schools free of charge, and there are opportunities for dependents to apply for permanent residency and citizenship.

Spouses and dependent children under 18 can join the worker in the UK, with spouses allowed to work full-time without restrictions.

However, children can only work if they meet specific visa criteria. The UK’s competitive job market, strong healthcare system, and cultural diversity continue to make it a top destination for skilled workers and their families.

New Zealand:

New Zealand offers a thriving environment for families of foreign workers. The country provides free access to public healthcare for the entire family, and children can attend public schools for free. There is also a clear pathway for the entire family to apply for permanent residency.

Spouses can apply for an Open Work Visa, which allows them to work for any employer, and dependent children can work if they meet the legal criteria. With its beautiful natural landscapes and high quality of life, New Zealand remains a top choice for families looking to settle abroad.

Family Reunification in 2025: A Brief Overview

Here’s a brief comparison of family reunification opportunities in these countries:

Canada allows spouses and children under 22, with access to healthcare, education, and work permits for family members.

Australia offers similar benefits with no restrictions on spousal employment and work opportunities for children based on age.

Germany allows spouses to work and children to work part-time, with healthcare and education benefits.

The UK provides free education and healthcare, though children’s work opportunities are more limited.

New Zealand offers a family-friendly environment, with work permits for spouses and children meeting specific criteria.

These countries remain the top choices for professionals seeking to combine career growth with family life. For more details on specific visa and family reunification processes, visit the official immigration websites.