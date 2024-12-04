Switzerland has announced plans to extend its work visa quotas for foreign workers in 2025 as part of efforts to address labour shortages in key sectors.

The Swiss Federal Council revealed that up to 8,500 highly skilled workers from non-EU countries will be eligible to work in the country under the same system as in 2024.

According to TravelBiz, the decision is designed to help Swiss businesses fill critical job vacancies by ensuring continued access to skilled talent from outside the European Union (EU) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Work visa quotas for 2025

Reports inform that Switzerland will maintain its current work visa quotas in 2025, allowing the recruitment of foreign workers in two main categories:

4,500 B Residence Permits: These permits are for long-term skilled workers and allow them to live and work in Switzerland for extended periods.

4,000 L Short-Term Residence Permits: These permits are for temporary work assignments, with stays lasting up to one year.

The Swiss Federal Council’s decision drive to support businesses struggling to find skilled workers and to meet demand in sectors experiencing labour shortages.

Why Switzerland keeps quotas steady

Switzerland’s decision to keep work visa quotas steady indicates a measured approach to immigration. While skilled foreign workers are recognized as crucial for economic growth, the Swiss government emphasizes the need for regulated immigration.

Reports inform that the country’s key objectives include:

Supporting Economic Needs: The quota system helps Swiss companies address labour shortages by attracting skilled foreign workers.

Prioritizing Domestic and EU/EFTA Workers: Swiss employers are required to first seek qualified talent from Switzerland and the EU/EFTA before hiring from third countries.

By maintaining these quotas, Switzerland is ensuring that its labour market remains balanced and that foreign workers complement, rather than compete with, the local workforce.

Utilization of Work Quotas in Recent Years

According to TravelBiz, Switzerland has not been using all of its work visas for foreign workers. In 2023, only 78% of the available permits were issued, and by November 2024, around 63% of the permits had been filled.

This is because companies must first try to hire local workers or those from the EU/EFTA before hiring from outside those areas, which makes it harder to meet the eligibility requirements for foreign workers.

Visa options for foreign workers

For foreign workers considering opportunities in Switzerland, there are two main types of permits:

B Residence Permit: This permit is for skilled workers who have secured long-term employment in Switzerland. It is renewable annually and provides stability for both the worker and their family.

This permit is for skilled workers who have secured long-term employment in Switzerland. It is renewable annually and provides stability for both the worker and their family. L Short-Term Permit: The L permit is for workers in temporary or project-based roles. It is typically valid for up to one year, with the possibility of extension depending on job duration.