International students seeking opportunities to study abroad can access various fully funded scholarships for the 2025 academic year.

These scholarships cover tuition fees, living expenses, and sometimes airfare, offering students a chance to study at top universities without the burden of financial constraints.

However, many of these scholarships have application deadlines approaching soon, with most of them closing before March 2025.

According to DAAD Scholarship, a wide range of fully funded scholarships are available for international students hoping to study in Europe, Asia, and North America.

These scholarships typically provide comprehensive support, including tuition fees, stipends, and in some cases, travel costs and health insurance. Below is a list of fully funded scholarships for the 2025 intake, with details about their benefits and deadlines.

UK scholarships

Several prestigious scholarships in the UK are available for students who wish to study there.

1. Chevening Scholarships (UK):

Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarship program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office along with partner organizations. It offers fully funded awards for a one-year master’s degree in the UK.

Selected students enjoy benefits like full tuition coverage, access to top-quality education, exclusive networking opportunities, and the chance to experience the UK’s diverse culture.

Application Deadline: January 2nd, 2025

Official Link: Chevening Scholarships

2. Commonwealth Shared Scholarships (UK):

This scholarship supports talented professionals and academics from Commonwealth countries who are unable to afford studying in the UK. It is aimed at postgraduate students from Least Developed and middle-income countries who haven’t studied in high-income countries for more than a year, and who have the potential to contribute to the development of their home country.

Application Deadline: December 12th, 2024

Apply here: Commonwealth Scholarships

Scholarships for study in Asia

Asia also offers multiple scholarship opportunities for international students, particularly in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea.

3. Royal Thai Asian Institute of Technology Scholarship 2025:

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) offers Doctoral and Master’s level scholarships funded by the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to qualified candidates from Thailand and other Asian countries. These scholarships allow students from diverse backgrounds to study and conduct research in an international environment at AIT, promoting greater understanding among people in Asia.

Application deadline: February 28th, 2025

Official Link: AIT Scholarship

4. Kagoshima university graduate scholarship 2025 (Japan):

The scholarship aims to address global challenges such as resource sustainability, environmental conservation, and the effects of climate change, particularly in rural communities. The university seeks to recruit international students for the 2025 academic year, offering scholarships to students from Southeast Asia and Africa.

Application deadline: January 31st, 2025

Benefits: Full tuition fees, monthly stipend, and travel costs.

Apply here

Scholarships for study in europe

Europe is home to numerous scholarship opportunities, with various benefits available to international students.

5. Belgium ICP connect fully funded scholarship 2025:

The ICP Connect Scholarships are fully funded VLIR-UOS scholarships for exceptional students from select countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. These scholarships support studies in specific programs and cover tuition, travel expenses, insurance, and living costs. A strong application will improve your chances of being selected.

Application deadline: February 28th, 2025

Benefits: Tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel allowance, and accommodation.

Official Link: Belgium Scholarship

6. University of Twente scholarship 2025 for non-EU/EER students:

The University of Twente Scholarship (UTS) is for outstanding students from non-EU/EER countries applying for a graduate (MSc) program at the University of Twente. This scholarship helps cover study-related costs, and students can choose how to use the funds. It does not cover tuition fees directly.

Application deadline: February 1st, 2025

Benefits: Up to €22,000

Apply here: University of Twente Scholarship

Scholarships for study in China

China offers numerous fully funded scholarship options, especially for students pursuing higher education.

7. Shaanxi Normal University (SNNU) CSC Scholarship 2025

The CSC High-Level Postgraduate Program is a fully funded scholarship provided by the Chinese government for international students to pursue postgraduate degrees in China. SNNU is an institution that participates in this program and invites exceptional international students to apply. SNNU will recommend top candidates to CSC, and final admission will be decided by CSC.

Application deadline: February 3rd, 2025

Official Link: SNNU Scholarship

8. Nanjing University scholarship 2025:

The Chinese Government Scholarship is offered by the Chinese government to help students and scholars from around the world study and research at Chinese universities. The scholarship aims to promote mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between China and other countries in areas such as education, technology, culture, and economics.

Application Deadline: January 20th, 2025

Benefits: Full funding, including tuition, accommodation, and a monthly allowance.

Apply here: Nanjing University Scholarship

Application process and deadlines

Many of these scholarships require candidates to submit application forms, academic transcripts, and other supporting documents by specific deadlines.

These deadlines are fast approaching, with many closing before March 2025. Interested students are advised to carefully review each scholarship’s official link for detailed instructions and eligibility requirements.