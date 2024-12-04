KTH Royal Institute of Technology has announced the availability of its prestigious KTH Scholarship for 2024, offering full tuition coverage for international students pursuing one or two-year master’s programs at the institution.

This scholarship is awarded based on academic excellence and the applicant’s commitment to contributing to sustainable development.

According to KTH, 7% of applicants admitted to a program in 2024 were nominated for the KTH Scholarship. A total of 47 out of 696 applicants were selected for the award, which aims to support students who demonstrate both academic achievement and a drive to address global sustainability challenges.

Application Deadlines for KTH Scholarship

The application process for the KTH Scholarship opened on December 1st, 2024, and will close on January 15th, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to meet these deadlines to be considered for the scholarship.

The scholarship is only available to students applying for a master’s program at KTH as their first priority and who have paid the application fee.

What the KTH Scholarship Covers

The KTH Scholarship covers the full tuition fee for a master’s program at KTH for both the first and second years, as long as the student’s academic performance meets the university’s requirements in the first year. However, the scholarship does not provide funds for living expenses, and students are expected to cover their personal costs during their time in Sweden.

How to apply for the KTH scholarship

To apply for the KTH Scholarship, follow these steps:

1. Choose Your Programmes

Browse through KTH’s 62 master’s programmes and select the ones that match your interests. Each programme page provides detailed information on courses, career opportunities, sustainability focus, and interviews with students and graduates.

2. Check the Admission Requirements

Review the admission requirements on each programme’s page. Ensure you meet both the general and specific requirements. Since admission is competitive, it is crucial to meet these criteria to be considered.

3. Submit Your Application by January 15th

Apply through the University Admissions website, Sweden’s national application system. Create an account, select up to four programmes, and rank them in order of priority.

4. Submit Required Documents by February 3rd

Submit all necessary documents to your University Admissions account. It’s advised to send them as soon as they are ready to ensure ample time for review. Pay the application fee (if required) and make sure all documents are complete to avoid delays.

5. Pay the Application Fee by February 3rd

If you are not from the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, you must pay an application fee of SEK 900. This fee can be paid on the University Admissions website. Applicants from non-fee countries should prove their citizenship with a passport copy.

6. Check Admission Results on March 27th

Results will be available on your University Admissions account. You don’t need to reply to the offer. If admitted, you will be contacted and guided through the arrival process in Stockholm.

Eligibility requirements for the KTH scholarship

To qualify for the KTH Scholarship, applicants must have applied to a master’s program at KTH as their first choice. Additionally, they must also pay the application fee.

The institution informs that the scholarship is open to applicants of most master’s programs, though there are exceptions for certain joint programs like Erasmus+, EIT Digital, and EIT InnoEnergy. Students applying for these specific joint programs may still be eligible for the KTH Joint Programme Scholarship.

Sustainability and the KTH Scholarship

The institution informs that due to their core principle of sustainable development, applicants for the scholarship are asked to explain how they plan to contribute to sustainability through their studies and future careers.

The scholarship selection process takes into account the applicant’s goals related to sustainable development, as KTH seeks to support students who will contribute to moving society towards more sustainable practices.

Selection Criteria for the KTH Scholarship

The selection of scholarship recipients is based primarily on academic performance. Applicants must meet the admission requirements for their chosen program before being considered for the scholarship. The selection committee evaluates applicants based on the following factors:

Academic Records: The applicant’s GPA or equivalent academic performance.

University Ranking: The standing of the institution that awarded the applicant’s bachelor’s degree.

Experience: Extracurricular research, publications, relevant work experience, teaching experience, and participation in competitions or other activities.

Motivation: The applicant’s explanation of how they will contribute to sustainable development with a master’s degree from KTH.

For more information, visit the institution’s website