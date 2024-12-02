Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced significant progress on the Lagos State Mental Institute, a groundbreaking facility under construction in Ketu-Ejirin, Epe, set to open by 2025.

The facility is set to become the largest psychiatric and rehabilitation centre in sub-Saharan Africa, features a 500-bed capacity and highlights the state’s commitment to comprehensive healthcare delivery.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by Health Commissioner Prof. Akin Abayomi and Special Adviser for Works Engr. Adekunle Olayinka highlighted the facility’s innovative approach.

Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed the scope and scale of the project, which is being developed in phases.

“Phase I, currently at 50% completion, comprises a 500-bed health facility featuring consultation rooms, dormitories, dining halls, kitchens, staff quarters, and recreational spaces, all within a serene 25-hectare expanse.

“This will be an end-to-end Psychiatric Centre, ensuring patients receive psychotherapy and psycho-rehabilitation in a first-class environment”, the Governor remarked.

The facility is strategically designed as a bungalow complex to accommodate the specialised needs of mental health patients.

The Governor emphasised that this architectural choice aligns with international best practices for psychiatric rehabilitation centres.

He added that once operational, the institute is expected to set a benchmark for mental healthcare in the region.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the contractors, Messrs Formwork Limited.

He noted that all structures for the first phase are already in place, with landscaping and equipment installation set to commence in the coming months.

“The facility is projected to be ready to admit patients by the last quarter of 2025.”

Expanding capacity with Phase II

The second phase of the project will further expand the institute’s capacity, introducing additional accommodations and rehabilitation centres.

“We believe that this aspect of health delivery is equally important. Mental health challenges deserve top-tier solutions, and we are committed to making this facility a classic case of excellence”, the Governor stated.

Commending the efforts of the Ministries of Health and Works, as well as the contractors, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised the collaborative efforts that have brought the project this far.

He also appreciated members of the Lagos State Executive Council and journalists for their involvement in the site visit.

Commitment to healthcare excellence

The Mental Institute at Ketu-Ejirin is part of the Lagos State Government’s broader strategy to address rising mental health issues and provide comprehensive care.

The facility’s proximity to the Food and Logistics Hub underscores its integration into the state’s development blueprint.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated the state’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare infrastructure, assuring Lagosians that projects like these reflect the administration’s drive to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the population.

“By this time next year, we are confident this facility will be a beacon of hope for those in need of mental health services”, he assured.

Leadership in healthcare innovation: The site visit underscores Lagos State’s leadership in healthcare innovation and infrastructure development, setting a precedent for other regions in sub-Saharan Africa.