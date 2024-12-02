Canada is addressing its growing labour shortage by turning to immigration to sustain its workforce. Immigrants are filling key roles in healthcare, transportation, construction, business, and technology, driving economic growth and meeting critical staffing needs across industries vital to the country’s economy.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), immigration is central to sustaining Canada’s workforce, especially as the country faces the challenges of an aging population. It is observed that immigrants contribute to nearly every industry.

Reports tell that immigrants provide the skills and expertise needed to keep the economy strong and ensure the continued growth of the country.

In-demand job sectors in Canada

From healthcare and transportation to construction and technology, immigrants’ contributions are not only addressing immediate workforce gaps but also supporting long-term growth in sectors critical to the country’s prosperity. Sectors as the ones listed below:

Healthcare: a lifeline sustained by immigrants

Immigrants make up a significant portion of Canada’s healthcare workforce, INC reports. In a sector that employs over 1.9 million people, one in four healthcare workers is foreign-born.

With more than 420,000 healthcare professionals expected to retire in the next decade, immigrants are essential in addressing the staffing shortages.

Facts note that they make up 25% of registered nurses and 42% of nurse aides, playing a crucial role in addressing staffing shortages in nursing and residential care facilities.

They also fill specialized roles, accounting for 43% of pharmacists, 37% of physicians, 45% of dentists, and 61% of dental technologists.

As Canada’s aging population drives demand for home health care services, immigrants are stepping in to provide essential care, ensuring accessibility and quality.

With healthcare demands on the rise, reports tell that immigrants will remain key to maintaining the stability and quality of the system.

Transportation: keeping Canada moving

The transportation sector is another critical area supported by immigrants, with over 800,000 workers ensuring the delivery of goods and services across the country.

Immigrants represent 35% of truck transportation workers and own 56% of trucking businesses. They also make up 43% of the public transit workforce and 25% of air transportation employees.

INC informs that 25% of transportation workers are aged 55 or older, and the sector is facing a significant wave of retirements in the next decade.

Immigrants also account for 26% of postal service workers and 18% of those in rail transportation. Through their contributions, they help maintain Canada’s transportation networks, ensuring the continued flow of goods and services vital to the nation’s economy.

Construction: building Canada’s future

Canada’s residential construction sector, which employs over 600,000 workers, relies heavily on immigrants to meet the growing demand for skilled labour.

With a significant portion of the workforce approaching retirement, immigrants fill key roles in construction, particularly in trades such as carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work; especially as 18% of skilled tradespeople are expected to retire in the next decade.

They contribute significantly across various sectors: 41% of architects and 40% of civil engineers are immigrants, driving innovative housing solutions.

Additionally, 24% of construction managers are immigrants. Immigrants also make up 20% of roofers, 16% of electricians, 15% of carpenters, and 14% of plumbers, showcasing their diverse skills in the trades.

Business: immigrants drive economic growth

Immigrants are also significant contributors to Canada’s business sector. Over 800,000 immigrants are self-employed, many of whom own businesses that provide jobs and support local economies. Immigrants own 53% of restaurant businesses and 52% of grocery stores, and they lead 40% of software publishing companies.

INC reports that “the business sector employs nearly 12.5 million Canadians, with immigrant entrepreneurs and business owners at the forefront of innovation and job creation.

More than 800,000 immigrants are self-employed, and 250,000 of these have paid employees.”

Food services: keeping Canadians fed

The food services sector is one of the largest employers in Canada, with over 1 million workers. Immigrants represent more than 51% of food and beverage businesses with paid staff and makeup over a quarter of the workforce. Their contributions help meet the increasing demand for food services across the country.

By owning and operating food businesses, immigrants help fuel the sector’s growth and innovation.

According to reports, in 2021, over 2,400 recent immigrants were business owners, fueling growth in the industry.

Immigrants also make up over a quarter of the workforce in food services, helping restaurants and other establishments meet increasing demand. Their contributions are not only sustaining the industry but also driving innovation in Canada’s culinary landscape.

Technology and science: pioneering innovation

Canada’s technology and science sectors also benefit greatly from immigrant contributions. Immigrants make up 35% of computer programmers, 43% of engineers, and 57% of chemists.

Many immigrants come to Canada as international students, particularly in STEM fields, and stay to contribute to the country’s technological advancements.

According to reports, immigrants bring essential skills to Canada’s science and technology sectors. Their expertise is used to be critical in ensuring Canada remains competitive in the rapidly evolving global tech landscape.