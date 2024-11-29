Tron blockchain founder Justin Sun has consumed the Banana art he acquired for a whopping $6.3 million. The Crypto billionaire promised to eat the fruit which made up a $6.3 million artwork he purchased.

The artwork consists of a Banana duct-taped to a wall has raised curiosity about the dimension of modern art. The artwork was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in New York last week. Mr. Justin Sun was one of the seven bidders in attendance.

Justin Sun who is a Chinese national explained that he didn’t expect to win the Bid and immediately decided that he would eat the banana after purchasing the art.

In a pricey hotel in Hong Kong, Justin Sun ate the fruit in the presence of Journalists and influencers after giving a short speech drawing parallels between modern art and Cryptocurrency.

The Banana duct-taped art is called the comedian and Justin Sun has likened it to a Non-Fungible Token art.

The Tron founder compared conceptual art such as the Comedian to non-fungible token art and decentralized blockchain technology.

“Most of its objects and ideas exist as (intellectual property) and on the internet, as opposed to something physical,” he said.

$30 million investment in Donald Trump backed Crypto project

Justin Sun has been in the news for his investments lately. The Tron founder was just named an advisor to the World Liberty Financial crypto project backed by Donald Trump’s family.

The announcement came after the Chinese national invested $30 million into WLFI tokens becoming the largest shareholder of the tokens in the project.

The WLFI project announced his arrival onboard citing his much-needed experience in building crypto projects and his networks in the industry.

The WLFI project was initially dismissed as a scam project facing subtle backlash from the crypto community. This occurred in the era of celebrity memecoin and the WLFI token was seen as one of the celebrity-backed meme coins notorious for dumping their value after receiving significant investment.

The arrival of crypto figures like Justin Tron helps give the project credibility and attracts significant investors as well.

What to Know