Australia has introduced a new pilot program to help businesses access skilled talent from refugee and displaced communities. The Skilled Refugee Labour Agreement Pilot allows employers to sponsor skilled individuals for positions in various industries. This initiative provides an opportunity for refugees who have marketable skills but face challenges in meeting visa requirements.

According to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs, The pilot will run until June 30th, 2025, with 500 visa places available.

Pilot program overview

The program was developed in collaboration with Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB), an organization dedicated to helping refugees find skilled work. Through the pilot, businesses can tap into a pool of skilled refugees registered with TBB’s Talent Catalog. These refugees include professionals such as doctors, engineers, software developers, and skilled tradespeople. Many of them are highly qualified but face significant barriers when trying to access employer-sponsored migration pathways.

Details inform that TBB will assist businesses with identifying qualified candidates, guiding them through the visa application process, and providing support once the candidate arrives in Australia. Employers and refugees interested in participating must register with TBB, which will endorse both the businesses and the skilled individuals for the program.

Visa programs available for employers and refugees

Employers participating in the pilot can sponsor refugees for various skilled visa programs, including the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS), Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa, and Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (SESR) visa. Employers can also offer positions to refugees on a permanent or temporary basis, with potential pathways to permanent residency after a few years on a provisional visa.

The program also includes several concessions to make it easier for businesses to hire skilled refugees. For example, businesses do not need to conduct labour market testing, and the sponsoring employer will determine whether the candidate has the required skills for the position.

Additionally, businesses can benefit from a reduction in the income threshold when hiring refugees for certain skill levels. This means they can pay refugees slightly lower salaries than usual, making it more affordable for employers to hire skilled refugees, particularly for jobs with lower income expectations.

Eligibility and requirements for employers and refugees

To participate, employers must meet several criteria, including being an active, registered business in good standing in Australia for at least 12 months. They must also demonstrate financial viability and comply with sponsorship obligations, which include paying the sponsored refugees a full-time salary and ensuring that their working conditions are no less favorable than those for Australian workers.

Refugee applicants must be under 55 years old (except for those applying for a TSS visa), meet health and character requirements, and demonstrate functional English. There is no need for them to provide a skills assessment or work experience; the sponsoring business will evaluate whether the refugee has the necessary qualifications for the job.

Support for refugees and employers post-arrival

Once a refugee arrives in Australia, sponsoring employers will provide support to help them settle into their new roles and lives. This includes coordinating with TBB and related organizations to assist with the transition. Additionally, the program offers concessions like an increased age limit and a reduced income threshold for employers hiring refugees in specific sectors such as aged care.

This pilot program not only helps businesses address skill shortages but also provides skilled refugees with an opportunity to contribute to the Australian economy. The collaboration between Talent Beyond Boundaries and employers intends to foster a more inclusive and diverse workforce in Australia while supporting the long-term success of refugees in their new homes.

For more information, businesses and refugees are encouraged to visit:https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/visas/employing-and-sponsoring-someone/sponsoring-workers/nominating-a-position/labour-agreements/skilled-refugee-labour-agreement-program

If you have specific questions about the pilot before registering your interest, email info@talentbeyondboundaries.org.