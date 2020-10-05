In recent days Tron’s wallet holders, have shown tremendous activity in moving the sixteenth most valuable crypto from one point to another.

As Data feed on Whale Alert, an advanced crypto analytic tracker revealed an unknown large investor moved 51,302,229 #TRX (1,342,201 USD) from an unknown wallet to Okex, a fast-growing crypto exchange.

TRON at this time this report was drafted is trading at $0.02627043 with a daily trading volume of $885 million TRX price is down 0.8% in the last 24 hours.

TRON has a circulating supply of 72 Billion coins and a max supply of 101 Billion coins.

Should you buy Tron? Nairametrics will allow the jury to decide on such bias, but it should be noted that it’s among the fast-rising cryptos in the crypto-verse. Few months ago, Tron was ranked 56th and astronomically is now among the top sixteenth most valued cryptos.

As Tron is being emerged from Ethereum, there are good possibilities that the momentum catches Ethereum based cryptos, thus pushing its prices upward.

What you must know; TRON is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON states that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS — 24/7.

This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment; to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file-sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.

TRON is one of the biggest and most popular blockchains globally, ranked fifteen by market value, and has entered a strategic alliance with BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, to bring Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and a newly minted Wrapped Ether to the TRON ecosystem as TRC20 tokens.

Just recently TRON CEO Justin Sun tweeted on the rising transactional volume of Defi crypto which Tron happens to be part of by tweeting;

@Tronfoundation: DeFi Ecosystem Transaction Volume in Q3 2020

The transaction volume increased by 2,577%.

TRON’s DEX category holds a 41% share of the total volume.