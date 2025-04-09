SCOA Nigeria Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N374.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2024, according to its latest audited financial statement on the NGX.

This represents a substantial increase of 149.82% compared to the N149.8 million reported the previous year, driven by increased revenue.

Total revenue for the year reached N13.5 billion, a 30.21% increase from N10.3 billion in the prior year.

Equipment sales contributed the majority at N10.4 billion, while auto sales accounted for N3.1 billion.

However, the cost of sales rose sharply to N12.3 billion, marking a 35.14% increase from N9.1 billion the previous year.

Hence, the group reported a gross profit of N1.1 billion, down 5.36% from N1.2 billion recorded in 2023.

Other income also decreased to N643.8 million from N757.8 million in the prior year.

More favourably, administrative expenses were reduced from N1.7 billion in 2023 to N1.4 billion in 2024.

As a result, income from core operations increased to N377.2 million, reflecting a 45.34% rise from N259.5 million.

Additionally, SCOA significantly lowered finance costs from N110.7 million to just N4 million in 2024.

Key highlights (2024 vs 2023)

Revenue: N13.5 billion, +30.21% YoY

Cost of sales: N12.3 billion, +35.14% YoY

Gross profit: N1.1 billion, -5.36% YoY

Other income: N643.8 million, -15.05% YoY

Administrative expenses: N1.4 billion, -16.65% YoY

Operating profit: N377.2 million, +45.34% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N374.3 million, +149.82%

As of the trading day on 8th April 2025, SCOA is priced at N4.47, with a year-to-date performance of 116.99%.

In 2024, the stock recorded a year-to-date performance of 4.04%.