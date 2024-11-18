The Lagos State Government has commenced the removal of shanties along the drainage setbacks at Adeniji Adele in Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) commenced the execution of this directive on Monday, mobilizing its personnel to remove the obstructive structures and restore the functionality of the drainage system.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial commenced operations removing shanties on the setback of drainage at Adeniji Adele,” Wahab’s tweet read.

The tweet was accompanied by video footage showing LAGESC operatives using tools to dismantle wooden shanties erected along the setbacks of open drainage, while some occupants stood by and observed.

The video also revealed scenes of illegal occupation under a nearby bridge in the area, where individuals engaged in petty trading in a cluttered and unsanitary environment.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has ramped up its campaign to eliminate shanties and illegal structures across the state, aiming to address environmental violations, curb unauthorized encampments, and foster urban renewal. These efforts are part of a larger strategy to ensure a cleaner and more organized Lagos.

Recently, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) demolished 138 shanties located along the canal bank in Ajao Estate, where occupants were reportedly paying annual rents ranging from N60,000 to N100,000.

Similarly, earlier in November 2024, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) took action by demolishing unauthorized structures and shanties near NIPOST on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi. Around the same period, LAGESC dislodged 84 occupants and cleared 54 illegal shanties beneath the Eko Bridge in the Ebute-Ero area.

In October, LAGESC operatives targeted Daleko Market in Mushin, dismantling shanties and makeshift structures that obstructed drainage systems and encroached on roadways.

Earlier in May, the government dismantled 86 makeshift apartments beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, where tenants reportedly paid up to N250,000 annually for a single room.

Enforcement actions have also been carried out at prominent locations such as the Ijora Causeway Bridge, Blue Line Overhead Bridge, National Stadium Bridge, and Osborne Bridge, reinforcing the state’s commitment to combating illegal encroachments across critical areas.

To prevent the reoccupation of cleared spaces, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, unveiled plans to collaborate with the private sector.

These partnerships aim to repurpose the reclaimed areas into public-use facilities, providing long-term solutions while enhancing urban management and environmental sustainability.