Larry Ellison, Oracle Corporation’s co-founder, chairman, and chief technology officer, gained $8.8 billion in a single day on Monday, as shares of the software giant surged to an all-time high.

The dramatic spike in Ellison’s wealth, bringing his total net worth to $262.2 billion, places him firmly as the second-richest individual in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The windfall comes amid a banner month for Oracle.

On Monday, the company’s stock rose 4.93% to close at $220.60 following the announcement of a record-breaking $30 billion annual cloud contract. The stock has now gained more than 25% in the past two weeks, fueled by optimism over Oracle’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and its expanding ambitions in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Ellison, 80, owns roughly 40% of Oracle, the company he co-founded in 1977. His wealth has grown by approximately $67 billion in the past year alone, as Oracle has defied expectations and cemented its place in the upper ranks of the cloud computing industry.

The company’s aggressive push into cloud services, including major partnerships and a joint venture with OpenAI called Stargate, has sparked renewed investor confidence and redefined its standing among tech giants.

What you should know

The latest catalyst was a regulatory filing revealing Oracle’s $30 billion annual cloud deal, which is set to begin generating revenue in fiscal 2028. While the client remains unnamed, analysts say the size of the agreement, nearly triple the revenue of Oracle’s existing cloud infrastructure business, signals a tectonic shift in the company’s long-term strategy.

Just two weeks earlier, Oracle posted its fiscal Q4 earnings, beating market expectations with adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share on $15.9 billion in revenue, an 11% year-over-year increase. The earnings surprise kick-started a wave of bullish sentiment, with Oracle’s shares climbing steadily from $215.36 to Monday’s record close.

Oracle’s comeback story has captured Wall Street’s attention, especially as it challenges longtime cloud leaders like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Once seen as a latecomer in the cloud race, Oracle has leveraged its deep roots in enterprise software and its expanding AI portfolio to win over skeptics.

Ellison, who stepped down as CEO in 2014, remains a central figure in Oracle’s resurgence. Since relocating permanently to Lanai, the Hawaiian island he purchased in 2012 for $300 million, he has continued to guide the company’s strategic direction.