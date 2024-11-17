The Lagos State Government has called on residents, particularly those in Ikeja axis, to give their cooperation for the smooth delivery of the Right of Way ( RoW) of the improvement works at major junctions within the Toyin/Opebi/Allen and Adebola/ Salvation areas.

This call was made during a meeting jointly organized by the Ministries of Physical Planning and Urban Development and Transportation at the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) Headquarters, Ikeja, which was attended by business owners, residents, and government officials as seen in a statement on the official x page of the Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation.

Hon. Oluwaseun Osiyemi stressed the value of an inclusive approach to the project.

He noted the importance of involving government officials, community leaders, residents, and business owners to harmonize ideas and ensure success.

“He called for understanding and support throughout the duration of the junction improvement works, especially the delivery of the RoW stage that might necessitate the removal of encroaching structures,” the statement said.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Soire called on residents to cooperate with the government for the smooth delivery of the Right of Way (RoW).

“The junction improvement works, based on the urban intervention programme generated from the Model City Plan, was being done in cognisance with indices such as population growth, changes in land use part, erns and the ongoing Opebi-Odo Iya Alaro link bridge,” Sotire explained.

He also emphasized the collaborative efforts of the Ministries of Physical Planning and Transportation to achieve the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, which focuses on socio-economic development.

Urban development and planning

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa, explained that improving junctions and ensuring the delivery of rights of way are essential components of urban planning and development.

He further noted that stakeholder engagement would provide valuable insights to guide decision-making and address community concerns.

“By engaging with stakeholders, the government can gather valuable insights and feedback that will help inform the decision-making process and ensure that the needs and concerns of the community are taken into consideration,” he said.

Represented by a Director in the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Adebayo Osomo, Musa highlighted that the improvements would complement the Odo Iya Alaro/Opebi link bridge to ease traffic and enhance interconnectivity.

Tpl. Daisi Oso, General Manager of the Lagos State Planning and Environmental Management Authority (LASPEMA), urged residents to adhere to regulations, particularly those related to the use of incidental open spaces.

Business owners and residents in the affected areas welcomed the project, describing it as a much-needed development. However, they called for its swift completion and compensation where necessary.