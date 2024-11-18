Brunel University of London is offering Commonwealth Shared Scholarships to students from low-income and developing Commonwealth countries for full-time Master’s study.

The scholarships are available for selected courses and provide financial support to successful applicants.

According to Brunel University of London, the Commonwealth Shared Scholarships are designed to support students from least developed, low, and lower-middle-income Commonwealth countries.

Two scholarships will be awarded for applicants enrolling in specific Master’s programs, including LLM Artificial Intelligence, Law, and Technology, as well as MSc Advanced Professional Practice (APP) with various specializations.

Scholarships available for specific courses

The scholarships are available for the following programs:

LLM in Artificial Intelligence, Law, and Technology

MSc in Advanced Professional Practice (APP)

Specialist routes in APP, including Cardiovascular Health, Critical Care, Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation, Neurological Rehabilitation, and Pelvic Health

These scholarships are intended to support students in pursuing postgraduate studies in fields that have a direct impact on global health and technology.

Full financial support for successful applicants

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarships offer significant financial support. Each scholarship includes:

Full tuition fee waiver

Return travel fares

Visa and associated fees

Family allowances and disability allowance

Study travel grant and thesis grant

Monthly stipend of £1,690

Warm clothing allowance of £534

This comprehensive support package is aimed at easing the financial burden on successful applicants and ensuring they can focus on their studies.

Application process and deadline

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission manages the application process. Interested candidates must submit their applications through the Commonwealth Scholarship website.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, 12 December, at 16:00 GMT. After the deadline, Brunel University will assess all eligible applications. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview before the final selection is made.

Brunel will forward the list of nominees and reserve candidates to the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission for further verification.

Successful candidates will be notified by July 2025. Due to the high volume of applications, Brunel will not contact unsuccessful candidates or provide feedback, but updates will be posted on the university’s website by late June 2025.

Selection criteria for applicants

Applicants for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarships will be evaluated based on several factors:

Academic merit

Quality of the research proposal

Potential impact of the work on the development of the candidate’s home country

These criteria ensure that the scholarships are awarded to candidates who demonstrate not only academic excellence but also the potential to contribute to positive change in their home countries.

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarships at Brunel University provide an opportunity for students from low-income and developing Commonwealth countries to pursue higher education in the UK.

The scholarships offer financial support and are aimed at candidates who demonstrate strong academic merit and the potential to contribute to the development of their home countries through their studies in fields such as law, technology, and health.