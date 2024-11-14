The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently intensified its campaign against counterfeit alcohol, dismantling an illicit production operation in Lugbe, Abuja.

This raid uncovered large quantities of fake alcoholic beverages and expired ingredients with altered dates, underscoring NAFDAC’s commitment to clamping down on dangerous, substandard goods.

In an operation led by Mr. Shaba Mohammed, Director of NAFDAC’s Federal Task Force, enforcement teams seized counterfeit alcohol and discovered equipment used to repackage these products in reused bottles.

“This operation is part of a broader effort to target hotspots for counterfeit goods,” said Mohammed. “Lugbe has become a focal point for producing and distributing these fake alcoholic products, with bottles labeled to mimic popular brands and expiration dates altered to deceive consumers.”

The confiscated products had been packaged in residential settings, where counterfeiters relied on imitation packaging materials to produce fraudulent versions of popular alcoholic drinks.

In light of this, NAFDAC has now sealed the facility and launched investigations into those involved.

Mohammed emphasized that this crackdown marks one of many enforcement actions the agency has planned in Abuja to curb the circulation of substandard alcoholic beverages, especially as the festive season approaches, when demand traditionally increases.

The crackdown in Abuja mirrors other enforcement actions nationwide, as NAFDAC continues to monitor markets and address the surge in unregistered and counterfeit products. Mr. Tamanuwa Andrew, Deputy Director of NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement in Kaduna, reported similar discoveries in Wuse Market and Mararaba, a bustling community on the border of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State.

“We’ve seen an increase in unregistered herbal remedies and pharmaceutical products alongside counterfeit alcohol,” said Andrew. “Our surveillance is ongoing, with the aim of clearing these products from the markets and protecting public health.”

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that NAFDAC had closed an illegal cosmetics manufacturing facility located at Benue Plaza in the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), NAFDAC revealed that its officers had uncovered extensive amounts of unregistered chemicals, expired products, and various packaging materials intended for producing fake cosmetics. Over 1,200 cartons of counterfeit goods were seized from the location, including expired items being revalidated for sale—a practice that raised serious consumer safety concerns.

The operation also led to the confiscation of equipment used in the illegal production process, such as mini-mixing containers, unlabeled chemicals, batch coding materials, and thinners. These items were subsequently transported to NAFDAC’s facilities for further examination. The agency estimated the street value of the seized goods at approximately N50 million.

Also, it ordered the immediate closure of the Gomboru drug market in Maiduguri after floodwaters submerged the area, compromising drugs that were later sun-dried and set for resale.

According to a statement by NAFDAC, the closure is part of the agency’s efforts to protect public health.

The agency stressed that the compromised drugs posed significant risks after being washed by floodwaters and then improperly dried for resale.