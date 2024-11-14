The Lagos State Government has officially launched a cashless payment system for the recently introduced Omi Bus Ferry Service.

Commuters can now make payments using Cowry Cards, the same contactless system already in use across other regulated public transportation networks in the state.

The announcement was contained in a statement released by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Wednesday.

This initiative aims to create a seamless and interconnected transport network for residents.

The integration of Cowry Cards ensures convenience and efficiency for commuters, eliminating the need for cash transactions. The statement emphasized that it aligns with the government’s commitment to modernizing transportation and fostering a unified payment system across multiple transit modes.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) is pleased to announce that the recently launched Omi Bus Ferries are now fully operational with Cowry Cards, the same convenient payment system already in use across other public transportation modes in Lagos State. This Integration ensures seamless travel options for our passengers, fostering an interconnected transport network within the state,” the statement read in part.

The statement highlighted that the Omi Bus ferry fleet is insured by LASACO Assurance, providing robust coverage to ensure passenger safety and peace of mind.

Each ferry is equipped with essential safety features, including standard life jackets, fire extinguishers, life buoys, and pyrotechnics. Additional measures, such as non-slip deck mats and a public address system, further enhance onboard security.

Beyond safety, LASWA emphasized the ferries’ commitment to passenger comfort. The vessels are fitted with USB charging ports, LED lighting, and a stereo system to create a pleasant travel experience.

They are also designed with eco-friendly features to minimize carbon emissions, earning international recognition for safety and environmental standards from Interferry, a global ferry association.

The statement further encouraged residents to take advantage of the Omi Bus Ferry Service as a faster, more reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative to road travel, aligning with the Lagos State Government’s vision of a fully integrated and modern transportation network.

What you should know

The Cowry Payment System in Lagos is a modern, contactless solution designed to streamline and enhance regulated public transportation efficiency in the state. Passengers can conveniently top up at terminals, online platforms, or via mobile apps using reloadable smart cards, known as Cowry Card.

Initially launched for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, the Cowry Payment System now extends to ferries, the Blu Rail Line, and some smaller commercial buses under Lagos Bus Services Limited (LSBL).

Passengers tap their cards on readers when boarding and alighting, enabling automatic fare deductions, eliminating cash transactions, and speeding up boarding processes.

Integrated with mobile technology, the system allows users to check balances, top-up cards, and manage accounts through a dedicated app. Beyond convenience, it improves efficiency and security by minimizing cash handling while providing the government with valuable data on passenger numbers, travel patterns, and revenue.

The Lagos State Government plans to expand the Cowry Payment System to include all public transportation modes within two years, as outlined in the Lagos State Transport Policy. This initiative, highlighted in Section 3.2 of the policy, is a core component of the government’s strategy to deliver cost-effective and integrated public transportation across the state.