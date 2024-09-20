The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ordered the immediate closure of the Gomboru drug market in Maiduguri after floodwaters submerged the area, compromising drugs which were later sun-dried and set for resale.

According to a statement by NAFDAC, the closure is part of the agency’s efforts to protect public health.

The agency stressed that the compromised drugs posed significant risks after being washed by floodwaters and then improperly dried for resale.

“After the recent flooding in Maiduguri that submerged the Gomboru drug market where contaminated drugs were washed and sun-dried for resale, the NAFDAC DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, ordered the immediate closure of the market to conduct a thorough shop-to-shop removal of these compromised drugs,” the statement said.

Flooding impact on Maiduguri

The flood disaster, one of the worst in recent years, was reportedly caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been filled to capacity for over a week. The region is acting as a hub for humanitarian responses in northeast Nigeria.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director-General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, reported that over 1 million people have been affected by severe flooding across Nigeria between April and September 2024. The floods displaced approximately 625,239 individuals and claimed 259 lives.

Government response

In response to the floods, the Federal Government has deployed 100 drums of 40kg chlorine to Borno State to disinfect water sources and ensure safe drinking water. This action is part of efforts to prevent waterborne diseases such as cholera, which pose a significant public health risk in the aftermath of the disaster.

“So far, 100 drums of 40kg of chlorine have been deployed to Borno State to disinfect water sources, ensuring safe drinking water and preventing waterborne diseases like cholera,” stated the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal.

In addition to chlorine deployment, the Ministry of Environment is distributing 30,000 educational flyers to affected communities. The flyers provide guidance on proper hygiene practices, including waste disposal, handwashing, and maintaining personal hygiene to curb the spread of infections.

Donations for flood victims

The Borno State Government has received over N12 billion in cash and material donations for victims of the Alau Dam flood disaster. Abdurrahman Bundi, Senior Special Adviser on New Media to the Borno State Governor, provided updates on donations received from corporate entities, state governments, and various individuals and NGOs.