The Federal Government has so far deployed 100 drums of 40kg chlorine to Borno State to disinfect water sources following the devastating flood, with plans to deploy more in the coming days.

This move, aimed at ensuring safe drinking water and preventing the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera, is part of a broader response by the Federal Ministry of Environment to mitigate the environmental and public health risks posed by the disaster.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister of Environment, on Wednesday.

“So far, 100 drums of 40kg of chlorine has been deployed to Borno State to disinfect water sources, ensuring safe drinking water and preventing waterborne diseases like cholera,” the statement read in part.

In addition to the chlorine deployment, the Ministry is distributing 30,000 educational flyers to promote sanitation and hygiene practices, including proper waste disposal, hand washing, and personal hygiene, aimed at curbing the spread of infections.

The statement also noted that the federal government’s efforts extend beyond short-term relief, as the Ministry has committed to working with the Borno State Government on developing comprehensive flood mitigation strategies and early warning systems to safeguard against future disasters.

The Minister also revealed that international partnerships will also be explored to bolster the state’s capacity for disaster risk management and climate adaptation.

As part of its response, the Federal Ministry of Environment has also deployed a team of experts from key departments, agencies, and projects to help mitigate the effects of the flooding.

The team includes professionals from the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health (PCE&H), the Department of Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management, the Department of Forestry, the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-arid Landscape Program (ACReSAL), the Nigeria Climate Adaptation-Erosion and Watershed Project (NCAEWP -EIB), the National Park Services, and the Environmental Health Council (EHCON).

The statement noted that This expert team will conduct continuous water sampling and tests, identify hazardous chemical sources, and take proactive measures to prevent waterborne diseases.

They will also monitor water quality and identify contamination to ensure public health and safety in the state. All agencies under the Ministry in Borno State have been directed to collaborate with the State Government to address the impacts of the flood disaster.

Back story

The recent flood in Maiduguri is the worst since 1994, with residents in Borno on high alert as rising waters have submerged numerous homes. The flooding is primarily attributed to the overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been at full capacity for the past week.

In response to the disaster, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has proposed a relief package of N3 billion for states affected by the floods.

Additionally, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has pledged over $6.5 million to support humanitarian efforts related to flood relief in Nigeria. USAID announced that the funds will be directed towards local partners, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to address the widespread flooding affecting multiple regions across the country.

Prominent Nigerians, including business magnate Aliko Dangote and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have also made significant donations to support the people of Borno State during this crisis.