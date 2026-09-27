Resident doctors give FG two-week ultimatum to avert strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government two weeks to resolve outstanding welfare and...

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government two weeks to resolve outstanding welfare and professional issues affecting its members or risk industrial action.

The ultimatum was part of resolutions reached at the association’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGMHealthcare Workers) held on Sunday in Calabar, Cross River State.

NARD said several agreements reached with the Federal Government remained unresolved despite repeated meetings and assurances, raising concerns about remuneration, career progression, professional allowances, manpower shortages and working conditions.

The association urged the government to use the two-week window to address the outstanding demands to prevent another disruption to healthcare services across the country.

NARD demands improved doctor welfare

NARD National President, Dr Emmanuel Ogar, who presented the resolutions, said delays in implementing agreements between resident doctors and the government had become unacceptable.

The association called for an immediate review and implementation of existing remuneration and professional salary structures for doctors, arguing that current compensation no longer adequately reflects prevailing economic conditions.

It also demanded compensation for doctors taking on additional responsibilities because of staff shortages.

NARD wants standardised templates introduced to determine compensation for excess workloads, alongside reliable data for calculating payments to doctors working beyond their normal responsibilities.

The association also raised concerns about attacks on healthcare workers and called for the full implementation of anti-assault measures designed to protect doctors and other medical personnel in hospitals.

Doctor migration worsens manpower shortages

NARD identified the continued migration of Nigerian doctors and other healthcare professionals as another factor putting pressure on the country’s health system.

It said the departure of medical professionals had worsened existing manpower shortages and increased workloads for doctors remaining in the country.

The association consequently called on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to address factors driving the migration of medical professionals.

State governments were also urged to improve the welfare of doctors employed by their institutions and implement relevant policies covering healthcare workers.

NARD further demanded improved hospital infrastructure, adequate medical equipment and better working conditions, arguing that these were necessary to improve patient safety and healthcare delivery.

The association called on the National Assembly to strengthen budgetary allocations to healthcare to address infrastructure and manpower challenges.

Resident doctors revive strike threat

The latest ultimatum follows months of disputes between resident doctors and the Federal Government over salaries, allowances, training funds and other outstanding welfare demands.

In April 2026, Nairametrics reported that NARD suspended a planned indefinite nationwide strike after receiving fresh commitments from the Federal Government on outstanding allowances, salary arrears and funding for medical residency training.

The decision followed an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and renewed negotiations with government officials. The association said at the time that the suspension was based on assurances that progress would be made on its outstanding demands.

Earlier in January, the National Industrial Court in Abuja restrained resident doctors from proceeding with another nationwide strike scheduled to begin on January 12, 2026.

The Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation had approached the court amid disagreements with NARD over the implementation of agreements reached during previous negotiations.

The disputes also extend into 2025. In November of that year, resident doctors suspended a nationwide indefinite strike after 29 days following a series of conciliatory meetings with the Federal Government.

The industrial action, which began on November 1, was suspended after both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding addressing NARD’s 19-point list of demands.

NARD, however, said at the time that while progress had been made on some of the demands, several issues, particularly outstanding arrears, remained unresolved.