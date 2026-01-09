The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja, has restrained resident doctors from resuming a planned nationwide strike scheduled for January 12, 2026.

This is according to an enrolled court order seen by Nairametrics, issued by Justice E. D. Sublim following a Motion Exparte filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The restraining order comes amid ongoing tensions between the government and the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over unmet agreements from previous negotiations.

The court order specifically lists NARD, Dr. Mohammad Usman Suleman, and Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim as respondents and prevents them from organizing or participating in any form of industrial action pending further court proceedings.

What the Court Is Saying

According to the order, Justice Sublim was satisfied that the motion filed by Maimuna Lami Shiru, Esq., Director of Civil Litigation, “is a proper case for the grant of an interim injunction.”

The judge granted an interim injunction restraining the respondents, their members, and anyone acting on their behalf from:

“Calling, directing, organizing, participating in, or embarking upon any form of industrial action, including but not limited to strikes, work stoppages, go-slows, picketing, or any other form of industrial protest or disruption.”

The order also bars the resident doctors from taking any preparatory steps toward a strike from January 12, 2026, until the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, scheduled for January 21, 2026.

The respondents have seven days after service of the order to apply for its discharge or variation.

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported that NARD cited the government’s failure to fully implement agreements reached during prior negotiations, which led to the suspension of a previous strike in November 2025.

The association had planned the resumption of its strike, described as total, indefinite, and comprehensive, under the banner “TICS 2.0: No Implementation, No Going Back,” after an emergency virtual meeting of its National Executive Council.

NARD warned that key provisions of the memorandum of understanding with the government had not been met within the agreed timeline.

What This Means

The restraining order temporarily halts NARD’s planned nationwide industrial action, giving the government more time to address the association’s demands.

However, tensions remain as the root issues—welfare conditions, unpaid arrears, and training-related challenges—persist.

The court will fully hear the matter on January 21, 2026, which could either extend or lift the injunction.

What You Should Know

The planned strike follows the suspension of a 29-day nationwide strike on November 29, 2025, which had begun on November 1, 2025. NARD had initially allowed the government a four-week window to implement agreed demands, which the association says has elapsed without meaningful compliance.

Resident doctors have consistently raised concerns over poor welfare conditions, unpaid arrears, and training-related challenges, which remain the primary drivers of industrial unrest.