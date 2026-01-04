Resident doctors in Nigeria have announced plans to resume a nationwide strike on January 12, citing the Federal Government’s failure to fully implement agreements reached during negotiations that led to the suspension of an earlier strike.

This is according to a statement issued by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) following an emergency virtual meeting of its National Executive Council, as first reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The planned strike, described by the association as total, indefinite, and comprehensive, is a continuation of the industrial action suspended in November 2025 after weeks of talks with government officials.

The association said the resumption of the strike, tagged “TICS 2.0: No Implementation, No Going Back,” would commence at midnight on January 12, warning that key provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed with the government had not been implemented within the agreed timeline.

What they are saying

Excerpt from the statement reads,

“Dear Nigerians, NEC have resolved to resume TICS 2.0 action following the failure of FGN / FMoH & SW to honour the signed MoU. Goodwill has been exhausted. Implementation remains stalled.”

According to the association, resident doctors across the country’s 91 accredited training centres have been directed to hold congress meetings and brief the media to publicise the impending industrial action.

The association also disclosed plans to “saturate public spaces” with information about the strike in the days leading up to January 12, as part of efforts to engage the public and stakeholders.

In addition to withdrawing medical services, NARD said it would embark on coordinated protests, with centre-based demonstrations scheduled from January 12 to January 16. These would be followed by zonal protests led by caucus leaders, and later, a nationwide protest organised by the association’s national officers.

More details on their demands

NARD stated that it would only consider suspending the strike after the full implementation of its minimum demands.

Key among these demands are the reinstatement of five resident doctors disengaged from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, and the payment of outstanding promotion arrears and salary shortfalls.

The association is also demanding the full implementation of the professional allowance table, with arrears captured in the 2026 federal budget.

Other demands include official clarification from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on issues related to skipping and entry-level placement, as well as the reintroduction and implementation of a specialist allowance.

Resident doctors are further calling for the resolution of salary delays affecting house officers, the issuance of a pay advisory, and reforms in postgraduate medical training.

These include the re-categorisation of membership certificates and the issuance of certificates after Part I examinations by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

NARD also wants the immediate commencement of committees to regulate locum work and working hours, as well as the resumption and timely conclusion of collective bargaining negotiations.

What you should know

The planned strike follows the suspension of a 29-day nationwide strike on November 29, 2025, which began on November 1.

At the time, NARD granted the Federal Government a four-week window to implement agreed demands. The association now says that the deadline has elapsed without meaningful compliance.

Resident doctors had cited poor welfare conditions, unpaid arrears, and training-related challenges as key drivers of the initial strike action.