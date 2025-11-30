The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide indefinite strike, 29 days after the industrial action began on November 1.

The National President of NARD, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman, announced the decision on Saturday via his X handle, following an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

According to him, the suspension was reached after “a series of conciliatory meetings” with the Federal Government, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) addressing the association’s 19-point demands.

Progress on key demands

Suleiman disclosed that while progress had been made, several critical issues—particularly around arrears—remain pending.

He noted that promotion arrears were yet to be fully compiled by Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs), though a four-week deadline had been set for payment. Salary arrears are also expected to be cleared within the same timeframe.

On the specialist allowance, he said the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) had already issued a directive, adding that the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission would take necessary actions toward its implementation.

Resolution on the ‘Lokoja Five’ and other welfare issues

Addressing the fate of the “Lokoja Five”, resident doctors disengaged from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, Suleiman said the committee handling the matter recommended their reabsorption, which is expected to be completed within two weeks.

He also confirmed progress on resolving failed or omitted payments relating to the 25/35 per cent review and accoutrement allowance, stating that both NARD and the government were finalising outstanding processes.

Suleiman added that centre leaders were still expected to submit lists of residents due for upgrade, but the Post-Assessment Tool (PAT) had already been released.

He further noted that issues surrounding skipping and entry-level placement had been resolved through an OHCSF directive, and all outstanding matters involving house officers had been settled.

Directives on work hours and locum engagements

According to the NARD president, an interim directive has been issued to CMDs and MDs to discontinue what the association described as “obnoxious clauses” in locum employment contracts.

He added that an advisory had been circulated to health facility heads, urging them to limit excessive call duties and ensure adequate rest periods for doctors.

Committees tasked with reviewing the locum policy and regulating work hours are expected to submit comprehensive policy documents within two months.

Suleiman stated that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process would resume shortly, with discussions on the consultant cadre for other health professionals forming part of the engagement. He also confirmed that the special pensions committee would reconvene.

Strike suspended for four weeks

Announcing the NEC’s resolution, Suleiman said the strike had been suspended for four weeks to allow for implementation of the MoU.

“Progress has been made, significantly, and this is simply because of the efforts and convictions of NARDites across the country,” he said. “Mistakes have also been made. Kindly rest those mistakes solely on my shoulders as president.”

He warned, however, that failure by the government to implement agreed actions within the four-week window would lead to the reinstatement of the strike.

“The countdown for the four weeks shall start on Monday and shall be a daily reminder to Nigerians and the Federal Government to adequately use this ‘four weeks window’ justly and fully,” he added.

Background

The strike, which began on November 1, is the latest in a series of industrial actions by NARD over unresolved issues including unpaid arrears, stalled promotions, allowances, staffing gaps, and other welfare-related grievances.

In September, resident doctors in Abuja launched an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries, stalled promotions, and worsening hospital conditions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The strike, which began on Monday, September 15, 2025, was declared by Dr George Ebong, President of the Association of Resident Doctors, FCT Administration (ARD-FCTA), during a press briefing in Abuja. It was later called off.