The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to withdraw his latest ambassadorial nominations, describing the list as “scandalous” and reflective of poor presidential judgment.

The party argued that many of the nominees have questionable integrity and political reputations, which could undermine Nigeria’s diplomatic standing both domestically and internationally.

The opposition party made this known through a statement signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, expressing particular concern over the inclusion of former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu and former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

According to the PDP, appointing individuals with contentious public records sends the wrong signal ahead of future elections and constitutes a serious breach of public trust.

“The Peoples Democratic Party @OfficialPDPNig strongly condemns the list of Ambassadorial nominees as submitted by President Bola Tinubu. This list contains the names of many people (disgraced propagandists, characterless politicians, and public officials) who are widely perceived negatively by Nigerians and the global community, for their integrity deficit and notable anti-democratic activities,” the statement read in part.

It added, “To this end, we demand that President Bola Tinubu withdraw the said list and renominate only those with stellar democratic credentials and high moral standing, capable of commanding global respect for the ambassadorial assignments.”

The PDP also criticized the nearly three-year delay in compiling the ambassadorial list, calling it evidence of a lack of excellent people at the President’s disposal. The party warned that sending ambassadors with tainted political profiles to represent Nigeria abroad could seriously undermine the country’s reputation on the international stage and negatively affect diplomatic engagements.

Backstory

President Tinubu had earlier forwarded thirty-two ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including fifteen career ambassadors and seventeen non-career ambassadors.

The nominations cover strategic global postings in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as multilateral missions at the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union.

Notable non-career nominees include former ministers, governors, senators, and first ladies including Femi Fani-Kayode, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Angela Adebayo, Fatima Florence Ajimobi, and Reno Omokri.

Career ambassadorial nominees include Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu of Abia, Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim of Ogun, and Hamza Mohammed Salau of Niger.

This development follows an earlier batch of three nominees, Ambassador Ayodele Oke of Oyo, Ambassador Amin Mohammed Dalhatu of Jigawa, and Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are of Ogun, intended for key missions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and France.

The delay in ambassadorial appointments in 2024 was attributed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to a lack of funds.