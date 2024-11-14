The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) concluded the trading session on a positive note, advancing by 158.44 points to settle at 97,418.83.

This upward movement drove the market capitalization to an impressive N59.03 trillion, marking a 0.16% gain for the trading day that ended November 13, 2024, despite a notable decline in trading volume.

The day’s activity revealed subdued trading momentum, with total volumes shrinking by a substantial 29%, dropping from 350 million shares in the prior session to 247 million shares exchanged across 8,305 deals.

Despite the reduced activity, the gainers’ chart showcased standout performances, with INTENEGINS taking the spotlight by surging 10.00%, securing its place as the top gainer. Close on its heels were JOHN HOLT and EUNISELL, which posted robust gains of 9.98% and 9.88%, respectively, reflecting strong investor sentiment in these counters.

On the flip side, the decliners’ board was led by REGALINS, which shed a maximum of 10.00%, followed by DAARCOMM, which tumbled by 7.46%, marking notable losses for the session.

In terms of activity, ACCESSCORP and UBA dominated trading volumes, emerging as the most actively traded stocks of the day.

Market Summary Current ASI: 97,418.83 points Previous ASI: 97,260.39 points Day Change: +0.16% Year-to-Date Performance: +30.28% Volume Traded: 247 million shares Deals: 8,305 Top 5 gainers INTENEGINS: up 10.00% to N1.32 JOHNHOLT: up 9.98% to N6.39 EUNISELL: up 9.88% to N10.90 THOMASWY: up 9.71% to N1.92 UPL: up 9.09% to N3.60 Top 5 losers REGALINS: down 10.00% to N0.45 DAARCOMM: down 7.46% to N0.62 SOVRENINS: down 6.35% to N0.59 NEM: down 5.88% to N8.00

UNIVINSURE: down 5.88% to N0.32

Trading volume

The market experienced a slowdown in trading activity, as daily trading volume contracted by 29%. A total of 247 million shares were traded, marking a decline from the 350 million shares exchanged in the previous session.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the most actively traded stock, commanding attention with 40 million shares exchanged.

UBA followed with 23.7 million shares, while FIDELITYBK, UCAP, and GTCO completed the top five, recording volumes of 21.2 million, 16.2 million, and 14.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ARADEL and ACCESSCORP led the pack with transactions worth N1.6 billion and N979.5 million, respectively.

GTCO and UBA also made significant contributions, posting trading values of N794.4 million and N761.2 million.

Meanwhile, OANDO rounded out the top five with trades valued at N462.3 million, reflecting strong investor interest.

SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks

Among the SWOOT category—stocks valued at over one trillion naira—SEPLAT and OANDO were the only movers. Both closed in the red, shedding 1.06% and 0.08%, respectively, while other SWOOT stocks remained unchanged.

On the flip side, the FUGAZ stocks (comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITH BANK) delivered a robust performance.

All closed above their opening prices, with UBA and ACCESSCORP leading the gains at 2.70% each.

ZENITH BANK followed closely, appreciating by 2.38%, while GTCO and FBNH added 1.03% and 0.18%, respectively.

Market outlook