The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the removal of Umar Ajiya as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the appointment of Mr. Adedapo A. Segun as his replacement.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by the company’s spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, via NNPC’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In addition to this change, the company also appointed Isiyaku Abdullahi as the Executive Vice President (EVP) of Downstream Operations.

Furthermore, Udobong Ntia has been named the Executive Vice President (EVP) of Upstream Operations, completing a significant reshuffle within NNPC’s leadership team.

What NNPC is Saying

Speaking on the change in board members, Soneye said:

“These appointments align with NNPC Limited’s commitment to building a unified and competent leadership team to drive operational excellence and support the organization’s strategic objectives.

“The Board and Management also extend their deepest appreciation to Mr. Umar Ajiya and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan for their outstanding dedication and service to NNPC Limited.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to achieving operational excellence, enhancing global competitiveness, and ensuring financial sustainability while prioritizing the interests of the Nigerian public in the petroleum industry.”

What you should know

The leadership shake-up at NNPC is part of its ongoing efforts to restructure and strengthen operations across critical sectors.

According to Soneye, these appointments align with the company’s vision of becoming a globally competitive energy company.

NNPC has been undergoing significant changes following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which transformed it into a limited liability company.

This shift aims to enhance corporate governance and strategic operations to better position the company in the global energy market.