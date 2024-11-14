The global cryptocurrency market has surged to an unprecedented $3 trillion in value, as Donald Trump’s recent election as U.S. president has driven expectations of friendlier regulatory policies.

These prospects have reignited investor enthusiasm, pushing the overall market value of digital assets to a new peak of nearly $3.2 trillion, surpassing the highs of 2021 when pandemic-driven stimulus sparked speculative investments.

Bitcoin, the dominant cryptocurrency, played a major role in reaching the $3 trillion milestone as its price soared to an all-time high of $93,480 on Nov. 14, according to CoinGecko.

The upward movement in Bitcoin is often a precursor for gains across the broader crypto market, with capital gradually rotating into alternative coins.

“Typically, when Bitcoin makes a breakthrough, altcoins tend to follow suit. With this trend, we can expect the total market cap to continue growing,” said Matthew Dibb, Chief Investment Officer at Astronaut Capital.

Regulatory optimism drives investor confidence

Trump’s election and the victory of several pro-crypto lawmakers in Congress have significantly boosted sentiment in the cryptocurrency space.

These developments are expected to reduce regulatory uncertainties, creating a more favourable environment for the asset class.

Since the Nov. 5 election, Bitcoin has risen 30% to $90,000, while Ethereum has seen a 33% increase to $3,220. Dogecoin, a more volatile asset often endorsed by Elon Musk, has surged by an impressive 140%.

Additionally, cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen heightened buying activity, likely fueled by institutional investors who prefer indirect exposure to digital assets over direct holdings.

According to Carl Szantyr, founder and managing partner at Blockstone Capital, “With the current momentum, a $100,000 Bitcoin by year-end seems attainable.”

From crypto winter to the bull market

The recent rally represents a stark contrast to the “crypto winter” of last year, where Bitcoin struggled below $20,000 following the collapse of FTX and other major crypto entities.

Despite these gains, the $3 trillion valuation remains modest when compared to traditional asset classes like gold, valued at $19 trillion, or the S&P 500’s market cap of $50.6 trillion.

While the crypto market has rebounded, not all segments show robust recovery. The average sale price of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has plateaued around $2,700, a slight increase from the $2,000 average earlier this year, according to data from NonFungible.com.

DBS Bank in Singapore, which operates a digital exchange, reported a surge in trading volumes since November.

However, clients remain cautious, primarily trading established assets rather than venturing into more speculative decentralized exchanges.

Despite the varied performance within the crypto ecosystem, market participants are optimistic that increased market capitalisation will drive interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain applications, said Danny Chong, co-founder of the DeFi platform Tranchess.