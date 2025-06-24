President Donald Trump of the United States on Monday evening announced a complete and total ceasefire between Israel and Iran, bringing an end to what he described as the “12-Day War.”

The disclosure was made through the official White House X account, which cited a post by the President detailing the terms and timeline of the agreement.

In his statement, President Trump revealed that the ceasefire would take effect in phases: Iran would initiate the peace process, followed by Israel, with each side observing a 12-hour window.

The war, he said, would be officially considered ended after 24 hours of mutual observance.

“Congratulations to everyone! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ended!

“Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world. During each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful,” a portion of Trump’s cited tweet read.

The American President praised both countries for their “stamina, courage, and intelligence,” noting that the conflict could have extended for years and engulfed the entire Middle East but was successfully de-escalated. He emphasized that the ceasefire was a product of leadership and diplomacy, hailing it as a major victory for peace.

So far, no further official documents or details have been released regarding the ceasefire’s enforcement mechanism or the involvement of international observers.

More insights

Following President Trump’s announcement, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, responded on his official X account in the early hours of Tuesday. In an initial post, he refuted the existence of a formal agreement, stating:

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear, Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”

Minutes later, he issued a follow-up confirming the halt of hostilities:

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 a.m. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

While Iran’s language remained defiant, the shift in tone pointed to a de-escalation, aligning at least in outcome with the ceasefire framework outlined by President Trump.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed its acceptance of the ceasefire. According to a Reuters report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had agreed to President Trump’s proposal after achieving its objective of neutralizing Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” the statement said.

“In light of the achievement of the operation’s goals, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agreed to the President’s proposal for a mutual ceasefire,” the statement added.

Trump reiterated on Tuesday that the ceasefire was now in effect and urged both sides to honor it. Netanyahu warned that Israel would respond forcefully to any violation.