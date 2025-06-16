The Trump administration is reportedly planning a major expansion of its travel ban policy that could block or restrict entry for Nigeria and 35 other countries, according to a confidential U.S. State Department cable.

If implemented, the expansion would more than double the number of nations currently facing U.S. entry restrictions.

The move could seriously disrupt international travel, education opportunities, and family reunification, especially for thousands of individuals from Africa and the Caribbean.

Deadline set for compliance with new U.S. security standards

According to a classified State Department memo, countries targeted in the proposed U.S. travel ban expansion have been given until 8 a.m. Wednesday, to submit initial action plans outlining how they will meet tougher identity verification and security requirements.

They will then have 60 days to fully comply with the new requirements.

Failure to do so could result in full or partial entry bans similar to previous executive orders issued under President Donald Trump.

Nations that fail to meet the U.S. standards within the deadline risk being added to the expanded travel restriction list.

Africa dominates the list of countries under review

Of the 36 countries currently under review for potential U.S. travel restrictions, 25 are in Africa, according to a classified State Department memo. The remaining countries are located across the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific.

Africa: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Sao Tome and Principe

Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia

Asia and Pacific: Bhutan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Syria, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

Why the countries are being targeted

The classified State Department memo outlines several reasons why the 36 countries under review are at risk of facing new U.S. travel restrictions:

Unreliable government systems: Some nations lack stable authorities capable of issuing secure and verifiable identity documents.

High visa overstay rates: The U.S. flagged significant numbers of visitors from these countries overstaying their visas.

Failure to repatriate deportees: Certain governments have failed to cooperate in accepting deported citizens.

Fraud and security risks: The memo cites “widespread government fraud,” questionable citizenship-by-investment programs, and instances of antisemitic or anti-American behavior by some nationals in the U.S.

This proposed expansion builds on President Trump’s June 4 proclamation, which imposed entry restrictions on 19 countries, including Afghanistan and Iran.

Critics say the new move reinforces a pattern of discriminatory immigration policies that disproportionately target nations in the Global South.

Civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers have labelled the policy as “xenophobic” and “deeply troubling,” especially in how it singles out African and Caribbean nations.

If implemented, the expanded travel ban could also face fresh legal challenges, potentially drawing global condemnation and renewed protests.

Consequences for non-compliance

Nations currently under review for the expanded U.S. travel ban must act swiftly. They are required to submit initial action plans and comply with new identity verification and security standards within a 60-day window.

Failure to meet these benchmarks could result in serious consequences, including:

Full or partial travel bans for their citizens

Restrictions on specific visa categories, such as work, student, or tourist visas

Strained diplomatic relations with the United States

June 2025 bans already in effect for other nations

Separately, the United States recently enforced a travel ban effective June 9, 2025, which imposes full entry restrictions on 12 countries. These include Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, the Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

In addition to the full bans, seven other countries are currently subject to partial restrictions, which involve extended visa processing times, suspension of certain visa categories, and stricter background checks. These countries are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

What lies ahead for Nigeria and others

The proposed policy shift could once again redefine America’s immigration framework. With a narrow window for compliance and significant diplomatic implications, the coming weeks will be critical for the 36 countries now under review.

Travelers, students, and businesses with connections to the United States are advised to closely monitor unfolding developments and seek guidance from immigration professionals to navigate potential changes.