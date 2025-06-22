President Donald Trump announced that U.S. military forces carried out targeted airstrikes on three of Iran’s major nuclear facilities, marking a dramatic escalation in the Middle East conflict and raising global concerns over the potential for a wider regional war.

The strikes, conducted on June 21, reportedly targeted Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which are sites long regarded as central to Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.

President Trump described the mission as a “spectacular military success” and confirmed that the attacks were launched after diplomatic efforts to bring Tehran back to negotiations had failed.

“Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise,” Trump said during an address to the nation from the White House. “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

Key Enrichment Facilities Completely Obliterated

Trump, who only days earlier had said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to support Israeli efforts militarily, claimed that the joint operation had “completely and totally obliterated” key enrichment facilities.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” he declared. “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump expressed gratitude to both the U.S. and Israeli militaries for what he characterized as a mission executed with “precision, speed, and skill.” He added, “Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that’s so.”

International Reactions and Escalating Tensions

Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN, reported that the operation was executed in full coordination with Washington. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the strikes as a historic step toward regional stability.

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. “President Trump and I often say, peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham also praised the move on social media, writing, “This was the right call. The regime deserves it. Well done, President Trump.”

However, the strikes drew criticism from global diplomatic circles. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed” by the escalation, warning of broader implications.

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control — with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” Guterres cautioned.

Tactical Details and Iran’s Response

Defense analysts noted that the strikes were likely carried out using B-2 stealth bombers capable of deploying 30,000-pound bunker-busting ordnance, specifically designed to penetrate deeply fortified structures like Fordow.

Following the attacks, President Trump posted on social media that “Fordow is gone.” Iranian officials later confirmed that sections of the facility were hit by what they described as “enemy airstrikes.”

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization acknowledged that the three sites were attacked and labeled the incident “barbaric,” accusing the U.S. and Israel of violating international law. However, they insisted that Iran’s nuclear capabilities would not be halted by the strikes.

Nuclear Materials Already Removed Before Attacks

Iranian media downplayed the damage. State broadcaster reports said nuclear materials had already been removed before the attacks. Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, stated that the country had anticipated the strikes.

“The site has been evacuated for a long time and has not suffered irreversible damage in the attack,” he claimed on X. “Two things are certain: first, knowledge is not bombarded, and second, the gambler will lose this time.”

Iran’s nuclear regulatory authority assured the public there was no threat to civilians near the bombed sites, and Saudi Arabia reported no traces of radioactive material across the Gulf region.

What You Should Know

Since June 13, Israel and Iran have exchanged multiple airstrikes amid Israeli allegations that Tehran was nearing the completion of a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies that its nuclear program is geared toward weaponization.

Former U.S. National Security Council official Brett McGurk described the deployment of the massive ordnance penetrator as unprecedented.

“This is a first in military history — a weapon specifically designed for a target like Fordow,” McGurk told CNN. He emphasized that the mission was narrowly focused on nuclear facilities, not a broader campaign for regime change.

Whether this operation serves as a deterrent or provokes wider conflict remains to be seen, but its immediate impact reverberates across the diplomatic, security, and humanitarian landscapes.