KEY Academy, a project-based primary school located in Lagos, has been shortlisted as a Top 10 finalist for the 2025 World’s Best School Prize in Innovation, making it the first school in Nigeria and West Africa to earn this recognition.

World’s Best School Prizes are the world’s leading education awards. It is an annual global award that celebrates exceptional schools making a real impact in their communities through pioneering educational practices.

Founder of Key Academy, Damilola Okonkwo, said the recognition is a defining moment for education in the region.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“We’re honoured to be recognised on the global stage. This moment is not just about us. It’s a moment for Nigeria and all of West Africa to be proud of what’s possible in our education system.

“This nomination affirms what we’ve always believed, that children in Nigeria deserve world-class, 21st-century project-based education rooted in innovation and community,” she said

Key Academy’s spot among the top 10 schools in the world in 2025 is a big moment for Nigeria’s education sector, showcasing the nation’s growing role in pioneering transformative learning on the world stage.

About KEY Academy

KEY Academy was established in 2019 to reimagine education in Africa by delivering real-world learning through inquiry, creativity, and collaboration instead of the usual traditional memorization for exams.

The school runs a 21st-century, project-based model that integrates science, sustainability, art, and critical thinking into its core curriculum. The school’s approach emphasises hands-on learning, teamwork, and mentorship. Students pursue personal passions, solve real-world problems, and work directly with industry experts to build skills for the future.

The school is currently expanding to launch a 15,000 sqm secondary school campus and innovation hub by 2027, aimed at deepening its educational impact.

KEY Academy is also building a digital teacher training and accreditation platform to spread its learning model across Nigeria. The platform will include books, multimedia content, and training events to equip educators with practical tools for inquiry-based teaching.

The school recently hosted ChessMasters, Africa’s largest annual school chess tournament, bringing together over 500 young players from more than 100 schools. The competition leveraged chess to enhance students’ problem-solving, strategic thinking, and decision-making skills

As a finalist, KEY Academy will be featured on a global platform to inspire other schools to adopt similar best practices. The school also now stands a chance to win a cash prize, which would further support its mission to democratise access to modern project-based education in Nigeria.

More insights

Public voting is now open for the World’s Best School Prizes Community Choice Award, allowing individuals worldwide to cast their votes.

Members of the public can now vote for KEY Academy by visiting the World’s Best School Prizes website.

The winning school with the highest number of public votes for the Community Choice Award, which serves as a global show of support from those who connect with the school’s story will receive a free subscription to the Best School to Work programme, an opportunity designed to help schools invest in staff development, school culture and long-term growth.