The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a strict directive warning flight crew members, particularly pilots, against simultaneously working for multiple airlines highlighting that such practices not only compromise safety but also constitute a severe violation of its regulations

The directive was issued by the Acting Director-General, Chris Najomo, in a circular titled “Prohibition of Ad-Hoc Flight Operators for Multiple Airlines.”

According to the circular, recent NCAA surveillance reports indicated cases where pilots used their licensed simulator and proficiency checks across different airline operators, a practice the authority says compromises standardized safety measures.

The NCAA’s letter, bearing reference number NCAA/DGCA/AOL, asserts that these simulator checks are “operator-specific,” intended only for the airline associated with the training program and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) approved by the NCAA.

“With effect from the date of issuance of this directive, all operators and holders of pilot licenses are informed that this action will be treated as a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

“In instances where pilots operate for more than one airline concurrently without safety considerations, such actions pose a safety risk to the industry.

“The Authority will take appropriate enforcement action on violators of this directive, effective from 11th November 2024 Simulator renewals from henceforth will be tied to the Operator,” they stated.

Concerns over safety and professionalism

The NCAA’s directive has garnered support from aviation industry stakeholders, highlighting the potential risks of allowing pilots to engage in ad-hoc employment across multiple airlines.

Capt. Mohammed Badamasi emphasized the importance of loyalty and professionalism in piloting roles, noting that working for multiple airlines can compromise operational safety and contractual obligations.

“It is very unprofessional for a pilot to work for two airlines because aside from you being an employee of a company, there is also the place of loyalty to your employer.

Why should a pilot work for multiple airlines when you primarily have an employer who may have invested in your training and all?,” Capt. Badamasi stated.

Insurance and regulatory implications

Beyond professionalism, Capt. Badamasi pointed out the regulatory and insurance risks associated with this practice, emphasizing the consequences of breaching legal agreements with employers.

“God forbid that anything happens, the insurance company will not pay. They won’t pay because that is a clear breach of agreement; the insurance company does not know the competence of the alien pilot handling the aircraft at the time of the incident,” he said