The Science@Leuven Scholarship provides an opportunity for outstanding international students to pursue a Master’s degree at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven) in Belgium.

The scholarship is available for various science-related programs and aims to support students who demonstrate strong academic performance and motivation to succeed in their studies.

According to the institution, the Science@Leuven Scholarship for 2025 is now open for applications, offering financial assistance to deserving students pursuing a Master’s degree in the Faculty of Science at KU Leuven. The scholarship can provide up to 12,000 Euros for one year, covering tuition fees, health insurance, and living expenses.

Eligible master’s programs

The Science@Leuven Scholarship is available for a selection of Master’s programs at KU Leuven. These include: Master of Astronomy and Astrophysics

Master of Biophysics, Biochemistry and Biotechnology

Master of Biology

Master of Chemistry

Master of Geography

Interuniversity Master of Geology (specific specializations only)

Master of Mathematics

Master of Physics

Master of Statistics and Data Science

Master of Sustainable Development (ICP)

Applicants who are interested in other programs outside this list will not be considered for the scholarship. The scholarship is specifically designed for students applying to these specific Master’s programs in science.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

To be eligible for the Science@Leuven Scholarship, applicants must meet several key criteria:

Bachelor’s degree: Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a non-Belgian university that qualifies them for the master’s program they are applying for.

Academic performance: Applicants must have demonstrated excellent academic results in their previous studies and must be capable of maintaining a high level of performance during their time at KU Leuven.

Language proficiency: Strong English language skills are required, with minimum TOEFL scores of 94 (internet-based) or IELTS scores of 7.0 overall. Specific score requirements for reading, listening, speaking, and writing also apply.

References: Applicants must submit two reference letters from internationally recognized professors.

Motivation: Applicants should demonstrate strong motivation to study at KU Leuven’s Faculty of Science and have a clear vision for their academic future.

Applicants who meet these criteria can apply directly through the KU Leuven application portal.

Scholarship benefits and coverage

The Science@Leuven Scholarship covers various expenses for eligible students. The award amount can be up to 12,000 Euros for one year. This sum includes:

Tuition fees: The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition for one year.

Health insurance: Basic health insurance coverage is provided for the duration of the program.

Living expenses: A portion of the scholarship is also allocated for living expenses, though the exact amount may vary.

The scholarship is renewable for the second year of a two-year Master’s program, provided the student achieves outstanding results in their first year.

Required documents for Application

Applicants interested in the Science@Leuven Scholarship must submit several important documents as part of the application process:

Transcript of Records: A complete list of courses, including ECTS credits and grades, along with a description of relevant courses taken.

Letter of Motivation: A short letter explaining why the applicant is motivated to study the chosen program at KU Leuven.

Reference letters: Two reference letters from internationally recognized professors who can speak to the applicant’s academic potential.

These documents must be uploaded through the KU Leuven application portal. Applicants must also ensure they submit proof of their completed application via a screenshot, which is required for the scholarship registration.

How to apply

The application process for the Science@Leuven Scholarship involves two main steps:

1. Apply for the Master’s Program: First, applicants must apply for their chosen Master’s program via the KU Leuven application tool. Instructions for applying can be found on the KU Leuven website.

2. Apply for the Scholarship: After completing the application for the Master’s program, applicants must register separately for the Science@Leuven Scholarship. Registration is confirmed once applicants receive an email notification. Applicants must upload proof of their program application (a screenshot) to complete the scholarship registration.

Deadline for applications

The deadline for submitting applications for the Science@Leuven Scholarship is February 15, 2025. Interested candidates should ensure they complete both the Master’s program and scholarship applications by this date.

For further details, including full application guidelines, visit the KU Leuven website or contact the university’s admissions link