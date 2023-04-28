Key Highlights

There are a significant number of scholarships in Belgium for international students that offer free housing and tuition.

The Belgian Government is committed to development cooperation and offers scholarships to foreign students who want to pursue higher education in Belgium.

Some of the scholarships being offered are Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate.

Many people are unaware of the numerous scholarship programs available in Belgium for international students, especially for those from developing countries. The Belgian Government is committed to development cooperation and offers scholarships to foreign students who want to pursue higher education in Belgium.

Additionally, the top 100 World Universities in Belgium also provide scholarship opportunities for international students. These scholarships can help cover tuition fees, living expenses, and other costs associated with studying abroad.

If you want to study in Belgium, you’ll get to receive a world-class education that can open a lot of opportunities in your chosen career. The programs they offer for bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees are high quality and affordable. International students taking up programs in Belgium are satisfied with their experience.

Here are some of them

Liege Heritage Foundation Scholarships for International Students

The Liege Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organization in Belgium that offers scholarships to international students who wish to pursue a Master’s degree or PhD at the University of Liege. These scholarships are aimed at students who have a strong academic background and wish to undertake research in fields related to the cultural heritage of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, travel expenses, and living expenses for the duration of the program. The duration of the scholarship depends on the program of study, but it generally ranges from one to three years.

Government of Flanders Master Mind Scholarships for International Students

The Government of Flanders launches a new scholarship program, Master Mind Scholarships that aims to promote the internationalization of the Flemish Higher Education. It awards up to 35 scholarships to outstanding Master’s students from all countries. The incoming student is awarded a scholarship of maximum 7.500 Euro per academic year. The Flemish Host Institution can ask the applicant for a tuition fee of a maximum of 100 Euros per year.

VLIR-UOS Training and Masters Scholarships

VLIR-UOS is a Belgian organization that provides training and master’s degree scholarships to students from developing countries. These scholarships aim to support the development of the student’s home countries by providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to make a positive impact in their communities.

The scholarships cover tuition fees, travel expenses, and living expenses, and are awarded to students who demonstrate academic excellence and a strong commitment to the development of their home countries.

Belgian American Education Foundation Fellowships

The Belgian American Educational Foundation (B.A.E.F.) encourages applications from citizens or permanent residents of the United States for fellowships for advanced study or research during one academic year, at a Belgian University or institution of higher learning. The B.A.E.F. will award up to ten fellowships each carrying a stipend of $28,000 for Master’s or Ph.D. students or $32,000 for Post-doctoral Fellows.

Science@Leuven Scholarships for International Students

The Science@Leuven Scholarship are for motivated and talented international students, interested in participating in an international master programme of the Faculty of Science of the K.U.Leuven. The amount of the scholarship can be up to 10,000 Euro for 1 year. The scholarship will always cover the tuition fee for 1 year, the insurance and basic health insurance coverage. The amount awarded for living expenses can vary.

Ghent University Top-up Grants

Ghent University provides Top-up Grants to candidates from all countries on the OESO-DAC list, who wish to obtain a master’s degree at Ghent University. The scholarship consists of an allowance of 1,000 euros per month and all-in insurance.

Internationally speaking, it has an excellent international ranking with the other universities. They also offer various scholarships for international students to support them.

UHasselt – Master Mind Scholarships

Hasselt University in Hasselt and Diepenbeek, Belgium, offers scholarships to international students who show excellent academic performance in their respective programs. This scholarship is funded by the Flemish Ministry of Education, and it is awarded to foreign students coming from the countries of Flanders, Japan, Mexico, Palestine, and the USA.

Hasselt University will be the one to screen the applicants. Please take note that they only select 20 candidates for the scholarship. After the screening, the Flemish Government will be one to decide the successful applicants.