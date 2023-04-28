Key Highlights

Key market indices were up by 0.32 per cent in Friday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positive.

The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N91 billion.

Market breadth closed negative with 26 gainers relative to 18 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.32% to close at 52,403.51 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N91 billion to close at N28,533 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.56%. The stock market has advanced by 807.85 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as SOVRENINS led 24 gainers, and 27 losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,403.51 points

Previous ASI: 52,235.88 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.32%

Y-T-D: 1.56%

Market Cap: N28,533 trillion

Volume: 3.12 million

Value: N13.06 billion

Deals: 5,573

NGX Top ASI gainers

SOVRENINS up + 10.00% to close at N0.33

BERGER up + 9.86% to close at N7.80

CADBURY up + 9.76% to close at N13.50

CWG up + 9.38% to close at N1.05

FIDELITYBK up + 9.04% to close at N5.67

NGX Top ASI losers

CUTIX down – 10.00% to close at N2.25

TRANSCORP down – 9.94% to close at N2.81

CHAMPION down – 9.71% to close at N4.37

ROYALEX down – 9.68% to close at N0.56

LIVESTOCK down –9.57% to close at N1.04

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESSCORP– 82,775,799

TRANSCORP – 75,945,692

FIDELITYBK – 54,691,474

Top 3 by Value

TRANSCORP– N817,198,173

GTCO -N717,192,785

TRANSCORP – N 231,163,472