Belgium’s Council of Ministers have approved an extension of the Working in Belgium portal to streamline the recruitment of foreign workers.

Nairametrics learns that this initiative is designed to aid businesses facing labor shortages in finding suitable candidates from abroad.

About the portal

With this platform, applicants can acquire a ‘single permit,’ allowing them to legally reside in Belgium for work lasting more than 90 days. Previously, prolonged processing times posed a risk of deterring potential candidates, leading them to explore job opportunities elsewhere and potentially undermining the competitiveness of Belgian businesses.

Foreign employers or their agents seeking to post one or more workers to Belgium, and those who want to employ part-time workers in Belgium, are required to declare their presence on the portal.

Similarly, self-employed individuals established in another country who intend to provide services in Belgium on a temporary or part-time basis must make this declaration.

Additionally, Belgian or foreign employers intending to employ a worker or post a worker to Belgium for more than 90 days, from outside the EEA or Switzerland, must apply for a single permit.

Obligations by employees

Employees hired must possess valid travel documents and a visa and residency permit. Check the website of the Belgian Federal Public Service for Business for more information.

Employees must have a residency permit from the commune of their place of residence. Check the website of the Immigration Office for more information.

Employers hiring workers in Belgium for more than 90 days must apply for a single permit through the Belgian regions. Consult the Single Permit page on this website for details. Check the page about Single permits on this website