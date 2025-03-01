The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and the Belgian government have reaffirmed their commitment to the Ogoni cleanup as well as tackling environmental and socio-economic challenges in the region.

This commitment was reiterated during a visit by the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, a renowned mangrove expert, Prof. Olof Linden to HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey

The visit aimed at assessing the cleanup progress and exploring areas for additional support as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Leenknegt accompanied by the First Secretary to the Belgian Ambassador, Dorien Laewnen, commended HYPREP’s efforts in environmental restoration and livelihood of improvement in the Niger Delta, describing the initiative as a modern approach to biodiversity conservation and community empowerment.

Linden, along with Mike Cowing from the Post-UNEP team, also visited Bomu, Gokana Local Government Area to inspect HYREP’s mangrove restoration site.

UN’s expanding role in the Ogoni cleanup

The United Nations (UN) has also pledged support for HYPREP in key areas as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, stated that the UN its agencies would provide technical support for mangrove restoration, climate change mitigation, food security, access to clean water and public health.

Fall noted that HYPREP’s work aligns with the UN’s goals of environmental protection, human rights, environmental degradation, access to clean water, public health, and peacebuilding.

In response, Zabbey expressed optimism that the increasing local and international interest in the project would further strengthen efforts toward sustainable environmental recovery. He highlighted that HYREP has planted over 1.3 million mangroves, with shoreline restoration at 38% completion.

He reaffirmed HYPREP’s commitment to sustainable development and key SDGs. The delegation received a briefing on project progress, key milestones, and HYPREP’s mangrove restoration manuals, along with other project documents.

Representatives from the FAO, WHO, and UNDP, as well as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, were present during the visit to HYPREP’s office in Port Harcourt.

What you should know

In January 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Rivers State stakeholders, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, former Governor Nyesom Wike, and Ogoni leaders, to discuss the Niger Delta cleanup and political tensions in the state as reported by Nairametrics.

In February 2025, Ogoni leaders demanded the full implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, essential infrastructure for their communities, and a stake in future oil exploration.