President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha as the Director General, National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), for a second tenure of five years.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Toyin Omozuwa, Press Secretary to the NBRDA D-G in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, Mustapha’s reappointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

“Mustapha’s second tenure is with effect from 31st October, 2024 and is in line with the provisions of Section 10 (1) and (3) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022,” it said.

Driving innovation

Omozuwa said that Industry experts consider the reappointment as an expression of President Tinubu’s confidence in Mustapha’s ability to drive innovation towards attaining food security.

According to him, the reappointment would enable the DG to complete his work in enhancing pharmaceutical production, as well as positioning Nigeria at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mustapha is a Professor of Bioinorganic Chemistry and hails from Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

What you should know

The NBRDA was established under the aegis of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to implement the policy that is aimed at conducting research, promotion, coordination and development of biotechnology for Nigeria.

Parts of the mandates of the agency include carrying out well-focused research and development in biotechnology in priority areas of food and agriculture, health, industry, environment and other strategic sectors for national development and drawing up programmes and policies for biotechnology utilization, research, and development in Nigeria.

NBRDA is also charged with the responsibility of promoting sustenance in development and application of acceptable and profitable technologies through strategic investments in biotechnology research and development to support innovation and economic development; ensure Nigeria becomes self-reliant in the development and application of biotechnology-based products and services.

The agency is also expected to initiate and encourage capacity building in all aspects of biotechnology required for the implementation of cutting edge biotechnology research and development activities in Nigeria.