Anthony Scaramucci a trusted crypto voice, founder of Skybridge Capital, and a former Communication director at the White House has stated that Bitcoin is bound to surge in price level regardless of the outcome of today’s presidential Elections in the United States.

Scaramucci made his comments in a recent interview weighing the effect of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris winning the US elections on the price of the flagship crypto asset.

Although Scaramucci stated that Bitcoin will rally regardless of who wins the elections, he admitted that a Donald Trump win is slightly more Bullish for the industry given the promise of Trump deregulating all the harsh policies foisted on the crypto industry by the Biden administration.

“ I actually think Bitcoin’s going higher irrespective of whoever is the president.

“I think bitcoin in the short run would probably go a little bit higher with Trump because he’s perceived to be the deregulator of all the things that the Biden administration has done, he would get rid of,” Mr. Scaramucci stated

Having admitted that a Trump win would be quite bullish for the crypto sector. Mr Scaramucci acknowledged that the democrat candidate Kamala Harris is also open to Bitcoin technology but he remains indifferent.

Mr. Scaramucci indicated that he is open to providing crypto guidance for whichever candidate emerges victorious in the polls although he is not really looking to go into public office at the moment.

US presidential election officially starts today

Although early voting has been going on in most states in the country. The United States Presidential election is slated to start today November 5 with election results expected to be announced a day before or Next.

United States citizens will be filing out to vote for either Donald Trump of the republican party or Kamala Harris of the democratic party.

Various polls are been curated by media houses explaining the turn of events as it happens. On Polymarket, Donald Trump is leading the odds to become president while Kamala Harris’s odds were gaining momentum as of yesterday.

The Winner of the Election process will be announced as the 47th president of the United States.

Bitcoin price analysis

Bitcoin on the day of the election is exchanging hands for $68,620 dropping by 0.3% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $69,178 and a minimum price of $66,853. The crypto asset is down 7.0% from its all-time high of $73,737.

What to Know

The price of Bitcoin has historically proven to affect other altcoins simultaneously. Most industry watchers and analysts are very peculiar about Bitcoin price action due to the ripple effect it has on other crypto assets.

Donald Trump winning the elections would be viewed as a bullish factor for the crypto community due to his predisposition to the idea of crypto and his pledge to make America the global captain of the cryptosphere.