A recent report from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2023-24 has revealed that 31% of Nigerian children aged 12-23 months are not receiving essential vaccinations.

This gap in childhood immunization presents serious challenges for Nigeria’s efforts to achieve universal immunization and reduce child mortality.

Immunization coverage falling short

The NDHS report highlights the critical vaccines included in Nigeria’s routine immunization schedule, such as BCG for tuberculosis, oral and inactivated polio vaccines, and the DPT-HepB-Hib combination for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and hepatitis B.

It also lists other essential vaccines like the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) for pneumonia, rotavirus for diarrheal diseases, as well as those for yellow fever, meningitis, and measles.

However, the report reveals a troubling shortfall, stating, “despite these offerings, only 39% of children aged 12-23 months received full vaccination coverage.” This underscores the urgent need for improved strategies to enhance immunization rates across the country.

The survey highlighted striking regional disparities. The Southeast reported the highest BCG coverage at 93.9%, while the Northwest lagged behind at 50.2%.

Additionally, urban areas generally showed better immunization rates than rural ones, where logistical barriers and limited healthcare access remain significant challenges.

In 2022, Nigeria introduced the rotavirus vaccine across northern and southern states to combat diarrheal diseases, a leading cause of infant mortality. However, only 18% of children have received the third dose, highlighting low uptake.

Expert reactions and ongoing efforts

Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), described the findings as “concerning,” and said that the agency is stepping up its efforts to reach underserved communities by working with state governments to improve vaccination access.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Chika Offor, Executive Director of the Vaccine Network for Disease Control, emphasized the need for public engagement to combat vaccine hesitancy. “Increased funding for NPHCDA is critical if Nigeria is to achieve full vaccination coverage by 2030,” Offor stated, calling the NDHS data “a wake-up call.”

Frontline health workers have also reported challenges in reaching remote areas. Ms. Mariam Adu, a health worker in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said, “We’re doing all we can to encourage vaccination, but logistics in rural areas remain a hurdle. Sometimes, the vaccines don’t arrive on schedule, and without transport, reaching distant families is tough.”

Ms. Adu believes that mobile clinics could improve vaccination outreach. “When we go directly to villages, mothers are willing to vaccinate their children. With better support, we could reach even more families.”

Mothers struggle with accessibility

Mothers visiting Garki Hospital on Monday expressed frustrations over accessing vaccinations. Mrs. Fatima Yusuf, a 28-year-old mother, shared her story, explaining that she had walked over 40 kilometers only to find that the vaccine was unavailable.

“Many women in my village want to vaccinate their children, but it’s hard to get to the health center, and even when we do, sometimes the vaccines aren’t there,” she said.