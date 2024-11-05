LignoSat, the world’s first wooden satellite, was successfully launched into space on Tuesday, 5th November 2024, setting a new milestone in the application of renewable materials for future space missions.

The satellite was developed by Kyoto University in collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry.

This innovative satellite aims to test the viability of timber for potential lunar and Mars missions.

LignoSat will be transported to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX mission, from where it will be released into orbit approximately 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) above Earth.

The satellite, which is palm-sized and named after the Latin word for “wood,” is designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of wood as a sustainable building material for future human habitation in space.

Takao Doi, an astronaut and researcher at Kyoto University, highlighted the significance of this mission, stating, “With timber, a material we can produce by ourselves, we will be able to build houses, live and work in space forever.”

Proven potential

The concept of using wood in aerospace applications is not entirely new. As Professor Koji Murata, a forest science expert at Kyoto University, noted, “Early 1900s airplanes were made of wood. A wooden satellite should be feasible, too.”

He explained that wood could outperform conventional materials in space because it is less prone to damage from the harsh conditions that exist beyond Earth.

Murata further elaborated on the benefits of using wood in space, explaining, “Wood is more durable in space than on Earth because there’s no water or oxygen that would rot or inflame it.”

This unique property could help ensure that wooden satellites last longer in orbit. Additionally, the environmental advantages of using a wooden satellite are significant.

As Doi pointed out, “Conventional metal satellites create aluminum oxide particles during re-entry, but wooden ones would just burn up with less pollution.”

This reduction in pollution during the decommissioning process highlights the potential for wooden satellites to mitigate the problem of space debris.

The launch of LignoSat represents a pioneering step towards sustainable space exploration. By exploring the potential of wood as a building material in space, researchers hope to pave the way for long-term human habitation on other celestial bodies.

This initiative not only addresses the need for sustainable materials in space but also contributes to broader environmental goals on Earth, demonstrating how innovation in materials science can lead to significant advancements in space exploration and sustainability.

What you should know

Conventional satellites are typically constructed from durable metals such as aluminum and titanium. These materials are chosen for their strength, heat resistance, and resilience in extreme space conditions, such as exposure to radiation and drastic temperature changes.

However, traditional metal satellites can pose environmental issues, especially when they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

When metal satellites re-enter the atmosphere, the intense heat generated causes them to burn up, producing aluminum oxide particles.

This process contributes to atmospheric pollution and leaves residue that can harm the environment. Metal satellites also create additional space debris, which poses risks to other spacecraft and can complicate future space missions.