Finland has announced significant changes to its processing of work-based residence permits, aiming to attract skilled professionals to address ongoing labour shortages in key sectors.

This change will speed up the entry process for foreign nationals with specialized skills; making the application process quicker and reducing wait times for those wanting to work in the Finnish economy.

According to TravelBiz, the Finnish Immigration Service has significantly reduced processing times for specialists’ residence permits. This adjustment is part of a broader strategy to attract high-skilled professionals to Finland’s workforce, responding to urgent demands across different fields.

What to know

The Finnish Immigration Service has reported that the processing period for residence permits has improved. For specialists, the average processing time has decreased to nine days, down from 12 days.

This now allows individuals with exceptional expertise to enter Finland more rapidly, facilitating their contributions to the economy without unnecessary delays.

By streamlining these processes, Finland states that they are opening doors for skilled professionals who can meet the demands of our labour markets. This new approach aims to support sectors that require advanced qualifications

Eligibility criteria

Reports inform that to qualify as a specialist under the revised regulations, applicants must meet specific criteria. They need to hold an advanced degree or possess specialized skills gained through professional experience.

Additionally, they must earn a minimum monthly income of €3,600. This ensures that only highly qualified individuals are attracted to Finland, capable of fulfilling the workforce’s demands.

This focus on advanced qualifications aims to align the influx of professionals with the specific needs of Finland’s labour market.

Improved Processing Times for All Work Permit Applicants

In addition to specialists, the Finnish Immigration Service has enhanced processing times for other work permit applicants.

First-time work permit applications now take an average of 23 days, a reduction from the previous average of 55 days. Rejections for work permit applications are processed within 87 days, down from 125 days.

The goal, as stated, is to ensure that applicants receive timely responses, which in turn helps address the labour shortages.

Accelerated processing for study permits

Finland has also expedited the processing of residence permits for study purposes.

First-time study permit applicants can now expect decisions within eight days on average, a notable decrease from the previous average of 36 days in 2023.

Ensuring national security in processing

Ilkka Haahtela, Director General of the Finnish Immigration Service, highlighted that these expedited processing times do not compromise national security.

He noted that collaboration with various agencies has increased to ensure thorough security checks are maintained. “We prioritize the safety and security of our nation while facilitating the entry of skilled professionals,” Haahtela stated.

Ongoing enhancements for immigration efficiency

Reports state that the Finnish immigration service plans to further enhance processing times.

The aim is to make Finland an even more attractive destination for skilled workers and students.

Furthermore, there are efforts underway to reduce waiting times for asylum applications, reflecting a comprehensive approach to migration management.