Last year, Finland announced opportunities for non-EU citizens to apply for visa sponsorship for work in 2024.

The country’s growing economy and labour market present a number of options for individuals seeking employment.

Last Stop Booking reports that companies in Finland are looking for skilled workers to fill specific roles, as many Finnish employers support visas for qualified foreign workers.

General Requirements for Visa Sponsorship

To apply for a work visa in Finland, applicants must meet several requirements:

A valid passport

Two passport-sized photos

Travel Insurance

No travel bans to European countries

Proof of a job offer (if available)

Evidence of financial resources (such as bank statements)

Details about living arrangements (like a rental agreement)

Travel and flight itinerary (if applicable)

Meeting these requirements is essential for a successful application.

Companies Offering Visa Sponsorship

Several companies in Finland are currently advertising job opportunities with visa sponsorship. These include:

Supercell: A mobile game development company based in Helsinki, known for creating popular games for mobile devices. Apply here

Ikea: A well-known global brand that started in Sweden, Ikea provides affordable home furnishings and aims to improve living standards worldwide. Apply here

Cisco: An American multinational corporation that specializes in advanced communications technology, offering networking hardware and software. Apply here

Relex: A company focused on supply chain optimization and retail solutions, utilizing artificial intelligence for better efficiency. Apply here

Fingrid: The operator of Finland’s national electricity transmission grid, owned by the Finnish state and various financial institutions. Apply here

These companies represent diverse industries and offer various roles for foreign workers.

Benefits of Visa Sponsorship

Visa sponsorship for work in Finland provides several advantages as provided by Last Stop Booking:

Legal Work Authorization: Individuals gain legal permission to work, ensuring compliance with Finnish labour laws and access to various work benefits.

Financial Stability: Consistent employment offers reliable income, allowing individuals to support their families and manage living expenses effectively.

Language Skills: Opportunities to improve language skills, particularly in Finnish or Swedish, can arise through daily interactions in the workplace.

Pathway to Permanent Residency

Visa sponsorship may lead to a pathway for permanent residency in Finland, Last Stop Booking informs. As workers who demonstrate commitment to their jobs and follow visa requirements can later apply for permanent residency or citizenship.

Finland’s work visa program not only facilitates employment for semi-skilled and unskilled labourers but also opens doors to valuable experiences.