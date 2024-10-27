The Central University of Finance and Economics (CUFE) in China is now accepting applications for the Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) for the 2025 academic year.

This fully-funded scholarship is aimed at international students who wish to pursue graduate programs in finance, economics, and related fields.

The CSC is sponsored by China’s Ministry of Education, DAAD Scholarships informs, and provides a significant opportunity for students seeking advanced education at a leading institution in Beijing;

The institution, as stated in the report, is recognized for its strong focus on applied economics and management education

What to know

The CSC Scholarship supports various master’s and PhD programs offered in English at CUFE.

Reports give that Master’s programs include Public Finance, International Law, Labour Economics, Regional Economics, and Investment, typically lasting three years.

PhD programs, including World Economy and China’s Economy, are four years in duration.

The scholarship covers tuition and living expenses, making it an appealing option for aspiring graduate students.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the CSC Scholarship, applicants must meet specific criteria:

Be a non-Chinese citizen with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Be generally under 35 years of age for master’s applicants and under 40 for PhD applicants.

Comply with the requirements outlined in the Ministry of Education’s Document No. 12 (2020).

These requirements ensure that candidates have a solid educational background and the potential to succeed in CUFE’s rigorous academic environment.

Application timeline

DAAD confirms that the application process for the CSC Scholarship opens on November 1st, 2024, and closes on February 23rd, 2025. Key dates during this period include:

March 5th: Initial document review.

March 6th–16th: Academic reviews and online interviews.

March 31st: Announcement of interview results.

Late April: Final results for the CSC scholarship.

These dates provide a structured timeline for candidates to follow during their application journey.

Application process

The application involves two main steps. First, candidates must complete the CSC online application. This requires filling out the application form on the CSC website and selecting CUFE with the agency number 10034.

Second, applicants need to submit their applications through the CUFE International Student Service System, along with a 600 RMB application fee.

After submitting their documents, shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview.

Required documents

Applicants must gather several documents for their applications, including:

– Completed CSC and CUFE application forms.

– Valid passport.

– Academic transcripts and degree certificates.

– Proof of language proficiency, such as HSK-5 for Chinese programs or IELTS/TOEFL for English programs.

– A study plan, recommendation letters, and additional documents like a physical examination form and a non-criminal record.

These documents help demonstrate the qualifications and readiness of candidates for the scholarship.

Selection and admission process

According to DAAD, after the interviews, CUFE will select the top candidates and submit their names for CSC review. Admission results will be announced by mid-April 2025.

Accepted students are expected to register at CUFE in early September 2025 and must purchase health insurance as required.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply within the given timeline to take advantage of this opportunity.