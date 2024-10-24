The Lagos State Government has announced the full closure of J Randle Road, Onikan, for nine days starting Saturday, October 26, 2024, to facilitate the Afropolis Dance Event.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, will run non-stop until Sunday, November 3, 2024, with activities taking place 24 hours daily throughout the period.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, as seen on the official X account of the ministry on Wednesday.

The road closure will affect the stretch of J Randle Road between Lagos City Mall and the National Museum, up to the Onikan Roundabout.

“The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the forthcoming Afropolis Dance Event. The event, which is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is scheduled for a duration of Nine (9) Days starting from Saturday 26th October 2024 to Sunday 3rd November 2024 and lasting 24 hours daily.

“Consequently, there will be a full Road Closure of J Randle Road, Onikan Lagos between Lagos City Mall and National Museum before Onikan Roundabout for the event,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the commissioner advised motorists to use alternative routes during the closure to minimize disruptions. Motorists are implored to be patient as this traffic diversion plan is part of the event management for the (AFROPOLIS) LAGOS 2024.

Recommended routes for motorists

The statement advised motorists to use the following alternative routes to ease traffic during the event:

From Awolowo Road to Tafawa Balewa Square: Turn left at Onikan Roundabout, connect to King George V Road, and proceed through the Marina Exit to access Force Road, leading to Tafawa Balewa Road.

From Outer Marina to Awolowo Road: Take a left into Force Road, link with Tafawa Balewa Road, and follow Old Defence Road to reach Tafawa Balewa Square, Macarthy Street, and Onikan Road, which connects back to Awolowo Road.

From Third Mainland Bridge/Ring Road to Awolowo Road: Merge into Force Road, link with Tafawa Balewa Road, and follow Old Defence Road to access Tafawa Balewa Square, Macarthy Street, and Onikan Road before continuing toward Awolowo Road.

From Awolowo Road to Tafawa Balewa Square: Proceed straight through Onikan Roundabout to complete the journey without diversion.

Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with traffic officials and follow the recommended routes to ensure smooth movement throughout the event.