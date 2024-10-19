The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Retail Limited, a subsidiary of NNPC, has trained over 1,000 mechanics on the technical aspects of converting vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, through the company’s official X handle.

Soneye explained that the training included practical demonstrations of the vehicle conversion process, equipping the mechanics with hands-on experience in transitioning vehicles from gasoline to CNG.

He further stated that the initiative aims to simplify the conversion process and promote the adoption of sustainable energy solutions

“As part of its efforts to accelerate the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable fuel alternative in Nigeria, NNPC Retail Limited (NRL), a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd, has sensitized over 1,000 auto mechanics through a comprehensive awareness initiative.

“The sensitization exercise which took place at the National Artisans and Technicians Conference held last week in Lagos brought together a large audience drawn from auto mechanics and technicians from across the country.

“The engagement aimed to demystify the process of converting gasoline-powered vehicles to CNG and encourage the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

“The conference featured practical demonstrations on the technicalities of converting vehicles from gasoline to CNG, providing the mechanics with first-hand insights into the process,” Soneye said.

Speaking at the engagement session, Baba Shettima Kukawa, Executive Director of Retail Operations & Mobility at NRL, urged mechanics to acquire expertise in CNG conversion, emphasizing its pivotal role in the future of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

“Educating mechanics on CNG adoption is essential to achieving Nigeria’s long-term energy goals. While this session aimed to raise awareness, we encourage artisans to actively pursue the skills necessary to drive the transition toward cleaner and more affordable fuel options.

“This initiative marks a significant step in advancing the nation’s shift toward sustainable energy,” Kukawa stated.

In response, the leaders of the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN) and the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) commended NRL’s proactive initiative.

They further called for the expansion of the program to include more mechanics and technicians nationwide, demonstrating the importance of sustained efforts to support Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy solutions.

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) seeks to promote renewable energy for transportation following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Since its launch, the federal government, in collaboration with sub-national entities, has established various conversion stations across different States, facilitating the conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for motorists and private car owners

For example, the PCNGi recently introduced its Transport Fare Drop Programme in Abuja, aimed at promoting CNG as a cleaner and more affordable fuel alternative while reducing transportation costs.