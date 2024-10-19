The Lagos State Government has started demolishing illegal structures obstructing drainage and canals along the System 1 Drainage channel within Arowojobe Estate, Mende, Maryland.

The operation, which began on Friday was carried out by the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance team of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, in collaboration with security agencies, to curb the risk of flooding in the area.

This development was announced by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, through a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday.

Accompanying the post were video clips of bulldozers dismantling structures, including duplexes and fences, to clear the path of the drainage

“Operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources alongside security operatives continued its enforcement operations with the removal of contravening structures blocking drainages and canals along System 1 Drainage Channel in Arowojobe Estate, as part of wholesome measures to prevent the problem of flooding which has become almost intractable in the axis,” the tweet read.

The clearance operation highlights the government’s commitment to proactive flood management.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified its campaign to clear illegal structures obstructing key drainage channels and setbacks as part of a broader initiative to mitigate the recurring flooding challenges across the state.

In May 2024, officials demolished structures encroaching on the setback of the System 1 drainage channel within Mende Villa Estate, Maryland.

Before the removal of the affected structures in the estate, the government reduced the right of way for the System 1 channel from 140 meters to 100 meters, with 60% of the space allocated to Mende and 40% to Ogudu.

Beyond Mende, several other enforcement operations have been carried out over recent months to remove obstructions blocking drainage channels across Lagos, reinforcing the state’s commitment to flood control.

In a similar effort, two months ago, illegal structures were cleared along the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels in Eti-Osa after property owners failed to uphold an agreement to minimize interference with the canal path.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab reiterated that these enforcement drives would continue, targeting obstructions across the state’s drainage channels and setbacks.

He advised residents to conduct proper consultations with relevant authorities before commencing developments to avoid encroaching on drainage paths.